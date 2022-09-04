Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Denmark
  5. Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University

Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University

Save
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University

Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior PhotographyEphemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior PhotographyEphemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Beam, SteelEphemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Aalborg, Denmark
  • Tutoring, Design & Construction : Mario Rinke, Alessandro Tellini, Tina Vestermann Olsen
  • Design & Construction : Amber Slabbinck, Chloe Kiernicki, Sverre Magnus Haakonsen, Lola Guiguilé, Robbe Pacquée, Andries Merckx, Kevin Frederik, Cong Liu, Sining Xu, Jarl Gottlieb, Nathan De Feyter
  • Construction : Jens Munk (AAU FAB LAB), Poul Lund (AAU FAB LAB), Peter Skotte (AAU FAB LAB)
  • Use Of Site : Aalborg Municipality
  • Sponsoring : STARK, erikfals EL-teknik, Realdania, Hustømrerne, P. Olesen
  • Material Supply : GreenDozer, STARK Gentræ, Utzon Center
  • City : Aalborg
  • Country : Denmark
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography
© Mario Rinke

Designing and building with reclaimed structural components. The most sustainable construction materials are those we already have. Reusing what already exists is at the heart of circular construction and a fundamental element of more sustainable architecture. The two-week design & build workshop „Ephemeral Permanence 1:1“, part of the 5th International Conference on Structures and Architecture 2022 in Aalborg, Denmark, explored the reuse of construction components as novel material and social practice. Strictly adhering to the principles of availability-based design, the participants sought a design that reflected the architectural and technical potential of reuse exploring the resulting spaces and surprising material perceptions. Additionally, to use reclaimed materials, the pavilion was designed and constructed in such a way that the parts can be taken apart and reused elsewhere.

Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography
© Mario Rinke
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Mario Rinke

Provided with a given set of components harvested from various demolition sites, such as light steel columns, bricks, aerated concrete blocks, timber beams, and panels, or roof tiles, the participants first analyzed their technical and architectural properties. They then designed a temporary pavilion serving as a social place at the waterfront close to the city center but also to the nearby marina. The design reflects the projected site transformation in the coming years comprising the expansion of commercial areas in the neighborhood and rising sea levels but also the growing market for reclaimed materials. The pavilion was designed in 2 and built in 7 days by all 11 participants, from various disciplinary backgrounds and different countries, together with the tutors and with great support from the AAU FAB LAB team.

Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Mario Rinke
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Image 17 of 17
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Fence, Waterfront, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Mario Rinke

Beyond its role as a viewing platform and meeting place during its 6-week existence, the temporary pavilion served as a 1:1 demonstrator of circularity that foregrounds material and resource reflexivity. If a building cannot be used anymore and faces demolition, we must at least reclaim its components. On the technical side, the major components should be recognized and reintroduced into the market. On the design side, this new broader notion of materiality pushes toward an availability-based design that also shapes the way we decide on forms, connections, component arrangements, and spaces.

Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Mario Rinke
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography
© Mario Rinke

The team, therefore, developed a regular robust skeleton and modular material packages. The steel columns and wooden elements of the skeleton were clamped together non-destructively with steel clamps only, while the filling materials were connected with simple wooden frames and elastic cords. The quest for circular thinking thus applies to various levels: permanent components to shape ephemeral spaces and functions, understood as ephemeral resources that we need to cultivate towards a viable permanent development of the urban environment.

Save this picture!
Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Mario Rinke

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aalborg, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ETH Zürich
Office
University of Antwerp
Office
Aalborg University
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDenmark
Cite: "Ephemeral Permanence 1:1 / University of Antwerp + ETH Zürich + Aalborg University" 04 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988300/ephemeral-permanence-1-1-university-of-antwerp-plus-eth-zurich-plus-aalborg-university> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream