Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. First Look at Burning Man 2022: Installations and Pavilions that Explore the Transformative Power of Dreams

First Look at Burning Man 2022: Installations and Pavilions that Explore the Transformative Power of Dreams

Save
First Look at Burning Man 2022: Installations and Pavilions that Explore the Transformative Power of Dreams

Nevada's annual Burning Man is underway at the Black Rock Desert. Under the theme of Waking Dreams, this year's festival is exploring the "transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrating the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways". The "temporary metropolis" is running until September 5th, and is expected to showcase numerous installations and pavilions that celebrate "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance".

Seeing that Burning Man is a city "wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience", this year's edition features several structures by local and international artists, listed here, that interpreted the idea of "walking dreams" and created their own rendition of the future, the supernatural, and meta-reality. For the full list of structures on display, check this list.

Discover the first images of Burning Man's installations and pavilions straight from the desert. 

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "First Look at Burning Man 2022: Installations and Pavilions that Explore the Transformative Power of Dreams" 31 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988192/first-look-at-burning-man-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream