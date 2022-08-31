First Look at Burning Man 2022: Installations and Pavilions that Explore the Transformative Power of Dreams

Nevada's annual Burning Man is underway at the Black Rock Desert. Under the theme of Waking Dreams, this year's festival is exploring the "transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrating the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways". The "temporary metropolis" is running until September 5th, and is expected to showcase numerous installations and pavilions that celebrate "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance".

Seeing that Burning Man is a city "wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience", this year's edition features several structures by local and international artists, listed here, that interpreted the idea of "walking dreams" and created their own rendition of the future, the supernatural, and meta-reality. For the full list of structures on display, check this list.

Discover the first images of Burning Man's installations and pavilions straight from the desert.