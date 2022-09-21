Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Grocery Store
  4. Spain
  5. Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio

Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio

Save
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio

Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, KitchenPanistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, ChairPanistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, TablePanistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam+ 39

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Grocery Store
Santander, Spain
  • Team : Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez
  • Collaborators : Paula Cruz, Beatriz Villahoz, Beatriz Cavia
  • Construction : Cobo Mantecón SL
  • City : Santander
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Panistas is the new bakery located in the center of Santander. The client shows us their enthusiasm to make a bakery different from the others, both in product and aesthetics. For this reason, in this project, the creative process does not revolve around the bread and its imaginary, but around its origin. With this idea, we create a beautiful, warm, and pleasant atmosphere, a new environment for the buyer. The bread and the products will complete the space giving the connotations of a bakery.

Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

We go back to the essence, to the earth, to that first step before being cereal, later flour, and finally bread. We want to use the earth both as a material and as a chromatic range. In our research, we have a range of products made 100% with the earth that allows us to provide our space with those textures and colors that transport us to the origin. The earth is an inspiring and determining element in the choice of textures and color palette. In this search for the origin and essence, we chose to complete the project with the use of natural materials found in their raw state in nature. The original structure of the premises is uncovered, leaving beams and pillars with natural wood. The earth block, made of raw material in different formats, is the protagonist material in the project, being present in the main elements that configure the space. Black iron, on the other hand, is used to frame the latter giving us the artisan and productive character. 

Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Image 39 of 39
Section
Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The distribution of the space consists of a commercial area for the sale of bread and related products, and a workshop as a production space. Although they are independent spaces, a visual relationship is pursued that allows customers to observe the production of bread and note its artisanal character. In the commercial area, the space is organized around the counter piece, which can be transformed into a bench to serve tables, where the consumption area opens to the outside through the wide openings in the façade. On the other hand, behind the counter, there is a display cabinet, which houses the presentation of bread and multiple services. The circulations are fluid and allow a practical relationship between the different uses of the store, rethinking and defining a new concept of a bakery.

Save this picture!
Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santander, Cantabria, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zooco Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreSpain
Cite: "Panistas Bakery / Zooco Estudio" [Panadería Panistas / Zooco Estudio] 21 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988185/panaderia-panistas-zooco-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream