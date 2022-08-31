Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

Save
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Oka fotografia

Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Wood, Table, Beam, WindowsCliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Garden, DeckCliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamCliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Caraíva, Brazil
  • Architects: Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oka fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casarão Pedro Baiano, Cerâmica Trancoso, DATE, Deca, Palimanan, Piaçava Trancoso, Suvinil, Via Sol
  • Lead Architect : Vivian Hunnicutt
  • Collaborator : Clarice Lacerda
  • Project Team : Clarice Lacerda, Clarice Guimarães, Helena Nocchim, Pedro Quintanilha
  • Drawings : Pedro Quintanilha
  • Straw Panel : Seu Tião
  • City : Caraíva
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The world is reflecting on how and where to find the quality of life. Around here, we are heading for gentler, slower, and especially, more conscious days.

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Garden, Chair, Deck, Patio, Courtyard
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Wood, Table, Beam, Windows
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia

The Cliff House (Casa das Falésias) is located in Caraiva - Bahia - Brazil, a place that stopped in time, where cars don't enter, limited on one side by the river, on the other by the sea, the village has kept its bucolic charm, with sandy streets and no public lighting. Such a special place also serves as the perfect scenery for this house.

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam
© Oka fotografia

If before it was ostentation that sparkled the eyes, today we need to reinvent ourselves to meet an increasingly discreet, contemplative demand. The project uses construction elements that reinforce this philosophy;

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck
© Oka fotografia

  • Banana tree circle trench for greywater treatment, examples of social technology for rural sanitation, preserving the integrity of the groundwater table.
  • Open bathrooms with a winter garden.
  • An internal garden inside the house allows natural lighting and ventilation.
  • Solar plate for water heating.
  • Many shutter doors and windows are present in the project, thus providing cross ventilation and keeping the house always airy and cool even on the hottest days in Bahia. This model of shutter window gives us the possibility to have a curtain and to control the light entering the rooms.

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 24 of 24
Detail - Garden and pit

It is a long way to rescue the origins of the materials and construction methods in Brazilian architecture. At Casa das Falésias we use adobe walls in the open bath and in the living room, dipping into our indigenous roots, and the entire roof of the house is made of taubilha (roof with wooden tiles), which also makes all the difference in the thermal and acoustic comfort of the environment.

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Oka fotografia

The almost wall-less house has a double-height ceiling with a mezzanine that provides amplitude. The open corridor connecting the two blocks is covered by a natural trellis made by the Pataxó Indians. Beach houses are not all the same. In the decoration, the style from Bahia is very clear.

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 22 of 24
Section A and side facade

The project is focused on using local materials, resignifying objects, and escaping from the blue and white cliché, so we applied our own dendê, the traditional palm oil from Bahia. Local artists reinforce and dignify this identity. Always using and working with local suppliers, training the eye, and living Bahia!

Save this picture!
Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Cliff House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas" [Casa das Falésias / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas] 31 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988140/cliff-house-vivian-hunnicutt-arquitetas-e-associadas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream