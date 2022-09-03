P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio

+ 15

Apartments • Phú Thượng, Vietnam Architects: DaoHo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Nguyen Thai Thach

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alis Lighting Vietnam , An Cuong Venner , Hafele , Handdecor , Leedfolding , Toto , Vicostone Viet Nam , Vietceramics

Team Leader : Dao Xuan Thanh

Design Team : Ho Van Cuong, Nguyen Dang Thanh Dat

Project Management : Phu Duc Hai

City : Phú Thượng

Country : Vietnam

“An open space helps maintain relationships among family members. It allows people to observe, interact and communicate with each other whilst cooking, studying, relaxing and entertaining...” The aforementioned brief was the initial idea when the client approached us. As the practice normally do, we would remove most parts of the existing and re-arrange it according to a certain concept.

We put an imaginary courtyard as a collective space in the middle of the house. The “courtyard” itself is a common space for the whole family to use for living, watching movies, studying, playing instruments, cooking, and having dinner together. The ceiling is raised as much as possible whilst the ground is made lower and separated from other programs by a series of small porches as a buffer zone.

Bedrooms are designed to be completely open, and all get a direct view into the courtyard. The transition from space to space is depicted by a series of layers from the courtyard to the porch and ends up in the bedroom. Solid and voids are placed throughout the house as a feature and can be opened or closed at will.

The long-running seamless kitchen and bar define the space by its horizontality, starting from the natural stone wall block which then becomes a highlight of the apartment. The existing marble is kept but has been refurbished to match the new apartment’s vibe and color scheme. We believe that the shared courtyard is a celebration and distinctive from other projects. It is completely open to connecting with different programs and provides a stunning view of the outside through a series of large glazing panels as well as the trees on the balcony.