World
Save
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Door
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Table, Sink, Chair
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Wood

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Phú Thượng, Vietnam
  • Architects: DaoHo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Thai Thach
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alis Lighting Vietnam, An Cuong Venner, Hafele, Handdecor, Leedfolding, Toto, Vicostone Viet Nam, Vietceramics
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Table, Sink, Chair
© Nguyen Thai Thach

“An open space helps maintain relationships among family members. It allows people to observe, interact and communicate with each other whilst cooking, studying, relaxing and entertaining...”  The aforementioned brief was the initial idea when the client approached us. As the practice normally do, we would remove most parts of the existing and re-arrange it according to a certain concept.

P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nguyen Thai Thach
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Image 14 of 15
Proposed Floor Plan
P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Door
© Nguyen Thai Thach

We put an imaginary courtyard as a collective space in the middle of the house. The “courtyard” itself is a common space for the whole family to use for living, watching movies, studying, playing instruments, cooking, and having dinner together. The ceiling is raised as much as possible whilst the ground is made lower and separated from other programs by a series of small porches as a buffer zone. 

P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Bedrooms are designed to be completely open, and all get a direct view into the courtyard. The transition from space to space is depicted by a series of layers from the courtyard to the porch and ends up in the bedroom. Solid and voids are placed throughout the house as a feature and can be opened or closed at will.

P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Wood
© Nguyen Thai Thach

The long-running seamless kitchen and bar define the space by its horizontality, starting from the natural stone wall block which then becomes a highlight of the apartment. The existing marble is kept but has been refurbished to match the new apartment’s vibe and color scheme. We believe that the shared courtyard is a celebration and distinctive from other projects. It is completely open to connecting with different programs and provides a stunning view of the outside through a series of large glazing panels as well as the trees on the balcony.

P2ciputra Apartment / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Khu đô thị Ciputra, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam

About this office
DaoHo Studio
Wood

