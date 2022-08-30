Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai

+ 18

Principal Architect In Charge : Kazuma Yamao

Design Team : Takeshi Harikai, Genta Sawai

Landscape Design : waiwai, Saeko Aizawa (AWAI design)

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the residential area of Kokubunji, Tokyo, the Dimora Rossa multi-unit housing maintains a distance from the immediate urban fabric while encouraging proximity and interaction among residents in the interior.

Like a sculptural object on display, the building stands apart from neighboring buildings. Recessed balconies and windows reinforce the building's self-contained character. Inside, by contrast, openness and connection define the relationship between spaces.

Apartments are directly linked with rooms that can be shared. Dimora Rossa is a reflection of the condition of living in Tokyo: simultaneously together and apart, with friction between public and private. The building offers a refuge from the demands of constant urban activity, but one that protects what is best about human connection.