Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Japan
  5. Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai

Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai

Save
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai

Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior Photography, WindowsKokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior PhotographyKokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Takehiro Kawamura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the residential area of Kokubunji, Tokyo, the Dimora Rossa multi-unit housing maintains a distance from the immediate urban fabric while encouraging proximity and interaction among residents in the interior.

Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takehiro Kawamura
Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior Photography
© Takehiro Kawamura

Like a sculptural object on display, the building stands apart from neighboring buildings. Recessed balconies and windows reinforce the building's self-contained character. Inside, by contrast, openness and connection define the relationship between spaces. 

Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Takehiro Kawamura
Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Image 16 of 18
Concept Image

Apartments are directly linked with rooms that can be shared. Dimora Rossa is a reflection of the condition of living in Tokyo: simultaneously together and apart, with friction between public and private. The building offers a refuge from the demands of constant urban activity, but one that protects what is best about human connection.

Save this picture!
Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takehiro Kawamura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
waiwai
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialJapan
Cite: "Kokubunji Apartment / waiwai" 30 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988133/kokubunji-apartment-waiwai> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream