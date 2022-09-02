House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 18

Houses • Japan Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 168 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Katsuya. Taira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : FUKKO , NANOTECO , Oltremateria , SilentGliss

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This condominium is in a hilly area of Kobe, with a balcony overlooking the ocean. The unit is large, about 150 m2, and (prior to renovation) was furnished and finished with quality materials. However, the client wanted to alter its generic “high-end condo” appearance. We began by exploring how to break down the cookie-cutter atmosphere.

Our solution was to weave curved walls through the unit without relation to its structural framework, creating a living space that does not suggest the underlying skeleton of large posts and beams that one often sees in apartments.

Each space enclosed by these arcs has a function such as a kitchen, living room, or bedroom but is not cut off from the other spaces; instead, ambiguous connections remain between them. The layout is designed so that residents can stand or set a chair anywhere they wish to spend time. Because there are no straight lines, the visual impression is very soft, resulting in a serene living space.