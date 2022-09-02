Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Japan
  5. House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, BeamHouse with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamHouse with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  168
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Katsuya. Taira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  FUKKO, NANOTECO, Oltremateria, SilentGliss
House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Katsuya. Taira

Text description provided by the architects. This condominium is in a hilly area of Kobe, with a balcony overlooking the ocean. The unit is large, about 150 m2, and (prior to renovation) was furnished and finished with quality materials. However, the client wanted to alter its generic “high-end condo” appearance. We began by exploring how to break down the cookie-cutter atmosphere.

House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Katsuya. Taira
House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 18 of 18
Plan
House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography
© Katsuya. Taira

Our solution was to weave curved walls through the unit without relation to its structural framework, creating a living space that does not suggest the underlying skeleton of large posts and beams that one often sees in apartments. 

House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Katsuya. Taira
House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography
© Katsuya. Taira

Each space enclosed by these arcs has a function such as a kitchen, living room, or bedroom but is not cut off from the other spaces; instead, ambiguous connections remain between them. The layout is designed so that residents can stand or set a chair anywhere they wish to spend time. Because there are no straight lines, the visual impression is very soft, resulting in a serene living space.  

House with Light Void / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Katsuya. Taira

Project gallery

