House Among The Pines / ArchObraz

Interior Design : Oleksii Obraztsov, Antonina Obraztsova

Architects : Svitlana Ivancha, Antonina Obraztsova

Constructor : Oleg Popov

Visualizations : Valerii Phaizulin, Konstantin Busargin

City : Dnipró

Country : Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. A laconic house in the suburbs of the Dnipro River is elegantly integrated into the surrounding forest without changing the landscape.

The ascetic form of the house hides overall energy efficiency: the stained-glass windows are oriented to the southeast and southwest, which is the most effective for this region of Ukraine.

A heat pump is used for heating, hot water supply, air conditioning and recuperative ventilation. The stained glass windows have built-in electric heating for winter heating, developed by a local company.

Exterior cladding and interior decoration follow the rational use of local natural resources - metal and wood. As a result, the cottage is stylistically harmonious with the environment and gives a feeling of unity with nature.