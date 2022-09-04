House Among The Pines / ArchObraz

-
Architects: ArchObraz
- Area : 250 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :Andrii Avdeenko
Manufacturers : Hansgrohe, MIRAGE, Reynaers Aluminium, Vibia, Antonio Lupi, Artemide, Cielo, Energy Status Estate LTD, FLOS, Guardian Glass, Simas
Lead Architects : Oleksii Obraztsov
- Interior Design : Oleksii Obraztsov, Antonina Obraztsova
- Architects : Svitlana Ivancha, Antonina Obraztsova
- Constructor : Oleg Popov
- Visualizations : Valerii Phaizulin, Konstantin Busargin
- City : Dnipró
- Country : Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. A laconic house in the suburbs of the Dnipro River is elegantly integrated into the surrounding forest without changing the landscape.
The ascetic form of the house hides overall energy efficiency: the stained-glass windows are oriented to the southeast and southwest, which is the most effective for this region of Ukraine.
A heat pump is used for heating, hot water supply, air conditioning and recuperative ventilation. The stained glass windows have built-in electric heating for winter heating, developed by a local company.
Exterior cladding and interior decoration follow the rational use of local natural resources - metal and wood. As a result, the cottage is stylistically harmonious with the environment and gives a feeling of unity with nature.