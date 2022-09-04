Submit a Project Advertise
House Among The Pines / ArchObraz

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHouse Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsHouse Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Interior Photography+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dnipró, Ukraine
  • Interior Design : Oleksii Obraztsov, Antonina Obraztsova
  • Architects : Svitlana Ivancha, Antonina Obraztsova
  • Constructor : Oleg Popov
  • Visualizations : Valerii Phaizulin, Konstantin Busargin
  • City : Dnipró
  • Country : Ukraine
House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrii Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. A laconic house in the suburbs of the Dnipro River is elegantly integrated into the surrounding forest without changing the landscape.

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography
© Andrii Avdeenko
House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrii Avdeenko

The ascetic form of the house hides overall energy efficiency: the stained-glass windows are oriented to the southeast and southwest, which is the most effective for this region of Ukraine.

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Andrii Avdeenko

A heat pump is used for heating, hot water supply, air conditioning and recuperative ventilation. The stained glass windows have built-in electric heating for winter heating, developed by a local company.

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Andrii Avdeenko
House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Image 28 of 31
Plan - First floor
House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andrii Avdeenko

Exterior cladding and interior decoration follow the rational use of local natural resources - metal and wood. As a result, the cottage is stylistically harmonious with the environment and gives a feeling of unity with nature.

House Among The Pines / ArchObraz - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrii Avdeenko

