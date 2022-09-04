Tiny Refuge 2M / tini + delavegacanolasso

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: tini + delavegacanolasso
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paco Marín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Duravit, Boca Concept, Faro Design, imex
Text description provided by the architects. This is a simple residence with the perfect size for a couple and their child. It is formed by joining two custom-made tini M modules, resulting in a comfortable 60 m2 home (10 m long x 6 m wide). Due to the regulations of the lot, the length of the modules was reduced to respect the setback. In the first module, a large open space dedicated to the living room, dining room and kitchen, with a full bathroom, has been integrated. And in the second module the two bedrooms have been arranged around the distinctive element of the project: a pleasant porch, around which the life of the house revolves, connecting the interior life with the landscape and the pool, but always under cover.

Both the rooms and the porch have direct access from the outside and are completely glazed. This offers a quick connection with the garden and pool, located just opposite, and allows maximum use of sunlight coming from the environment. The finishes combine the highest quality treatments, affordable materials, and elegant aesthetic solutions. The porch, for example, is lined with heat-treated wood to increase its resistance and durability, in a caramel color. For the exterior, galvanized steel sheeting has been used, while the interior walls are made of plasterboard and the floor is made of oak wood.

Floor Plans
Diagram
Undoubtedly, an unbeatable second home for this young family, which has thus found the perfect balance between innovation and tradition, together with nature. And practically without waiting: only 60 days passed between the moment we took over the project until we handed over the keys to the owners.

