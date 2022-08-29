Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler

Save
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography, CityscapeAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior PhotographyAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography, Beam, FacadeAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Interior Photography+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Los Angeles, United States
  • Design : Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Gensler (architect of record) and SPF:a
  • Design Team : M.Carroll, S.Scarabicchi (partners in charge), L.Priano (associate in charge), D.Hammerman, J.Jones K.Joyce, with S.Casarotto, E.Donadel, S.Ishida (partner), M.Matthews, P.Pelanda, T.Perkins, E.Trezzani (partner) and N.Cheng, G.Dattola, E.Ludwig, B.Ruswick, H.Travers, A.Zambrano; F.Cappellini, I.Corsaro, D.Lange, F.Terranova (models)
  • Interior Facade : Walter P. Moore
  • Hardware : Finish Hardware Technology
  • Facade : Knippers Helbig
  • Theater Consultant : Arup
  • Acoustics / Av : Jaffe Holden
  • Building Envelope : Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
  • Cost Consultant : AECOM, Stuart-Lynn Company
  • Building Maintenance : CS Caulkins
  • City : Los Angeles
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Los Angeles, at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the world’s premier movie museum.

Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects

Situated on the famed “Miracle Mile,” the museum preserves and breathes new life into the former 1939 May Company department store, now renamed the Saban Building. Celebrating its history and imagining new possibilities, the additions to the building that dates from 1946 have been removed and replaced with a spherical building that features the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the Dolby Family Terrace with views toward Hollywood.

Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography, Arch
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects
Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Interior Photography
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects
Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Image 24 of 30
Section

The revitalized campus features more than 50,000 square feet of gallery space, two theaters, cutting-edge project spaces, an outdoor piazza, a rooftop terrace, an active education studio, a restaurant, and a store. 

Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Interior Photography
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects
Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Exterior Photography
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects

Renzo Piano said, “The Academy Museum gives us the opportunity to honor the past while creating a building for the future—in fact, for the possibility of many futures. The historic Saban Building is a wonderful example of Streamline Moderne style, which preserves the way people envisioned the future in 1939.

Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Interior Photography, Chair
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects
Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Image 25 of 30
Floor plan

The new structure, the Sphere Building, is a form that seems to lift off the ground into the perpetual, imaginary voyage through space and time that is moviegoing. By connecting these two experiences we create something that is itself like a movie. You go from sequence to sequence, from the exhibition galleries to the film theater and the terrace, with everything blending into one experience.”

Save this picture!
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler - Interior Photography
© RPBW - Renzo Piano Building Workshop Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gensler
Office
Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumUnited States
Cite: "Academy Museum of Motion Pictures / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler " 29 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987994/academy-museum-of-motion-pictures-renzo-piano-building-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream