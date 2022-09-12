Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House of Joaninha / A+

House of Joaninha / A+

Save
House of Joaninha / A+

House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior PhotographyHouse of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardHouse of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Portugal
  • Architects: A+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4306 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
  • Lead Architect : Pedro Clarke
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. A refurbishment project is an opportunity to bring a new life into an existing building, changing the way it is used and updating it to today's modern standards of living. At times, such work is carried out on a project that to start with has little or no (immediately perceived) architectural value, in other cases, the object of the refurbishment project may be a listed building or a monument, but in between the two, there are millions, and millions of well built (and well designed) structures that are all ready and in waiting to be requalified.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Image 26 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Quinta da Joaninha was such a project, designed originally in 1960, this house was a home with a modern feel, at a time when modernity was not fully embraced by the Portuguese Regime.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Working with this building, we started by upgrading the thermal efficiency of the structure, by injecting breathable insulation into a pre-existing cavity, creating access to the roof void which again was fully insulated, and ensuring that new windows and openings were all replaced by high-thermal efficient, yet minimalist ones.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Externally, the work restored the house to its formal appearance, keeping and highlighting the concealed concrete roller shutter casings that give it its character, and we created three new openings in the façade, carefully placed so that they appeared in keeping with the original structure. These new openings brought change to the house making it possible to access the back garden more directly, and increasing the light and perspectives through the house.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Image 27 of 34
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Surgical intervention in terms of the overall layout was the guiding principle followed to create a modern and more open kitchen with a small wine cellar/bar area and reorganize the bedroom area to ensure the house would have a modern en-suite master bedroom. Regarding its materiality, the feature stone walls of the lower level, where the living and dining rooms are, were slightly reduced and balanced with natural oak paneling, which created the motto for the staircase, floors, as well as the clean modern doors which were added to the design.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

There are three bathrooms (plus one in the old Keeper's cottage) which also follow the practice's interest in sustainability, intended to promote the use of natural and locally sourced materials, each being clad with a different Portuguese stone.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Image 29 of 34
Section 01

Together the tectonic, spatial, and technical interventions result in a more energy-efficient and carefully crafted home, which brought a 1960s construction firmly into the twenty-first century, ensuring that all the original carbon of its construction remained locked into this structure, and reducing its demand and footprint for the time to come.

Save this picture!
House of Joaninha / A+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A+
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "House of Joaninha / A+" [Quinta da Joaninha / A+] 12 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987989/house-of-joaninha-a-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream