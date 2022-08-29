Submit a Project Advertise
Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

Brasilia, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Project Team : Carla Monza, Isabella Souza, Bianca Raugusto, Clara Alvares, Luíza Alencar
  • Engineering : Apoio Engenharia
  • City : Brasilia
  • Country : Brazil
Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new Arquivo Contemporâneo store in Brasília has simplicity as its protagonist, even inserted in a space characterized by a diversity of arid elements, since the basement was initially projected to be the garage of a commercial building. The starting point, however, was the appropriation of the concept of these elements, trying to keep the existing structure as much as possible, but in a way that didn't interfere with or harm the presentation of the furniture.

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Joana França

The store has 500m² spread over two floors: the ground floor and the basement. To connect the two floors of the building, we designed a metal spiral staircase, all in white, which was the project's highlight.

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Joana França
Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Wood, Bench, Beam
© Joana França

The architecture was designed as a backdrop for the furniture exhibition. For this reason, white was chosen to translate a neutral atmosphere that, together with the natural wood color of the panels, brought delicacy to the space on the store's two floors. The detail of the inverted baseboard also helps to bring lightness and distinguishes itself from the slab and pillars in exposed concrete that contrasts with the neutral elements, recalling the essence of the original structure.

In order not to change the character of the apparent structure and to respect the existing ceiling height in the basement - almost 4 meters - the option to soften the impact of the exposed pipes was the use of an aluminum grid (beehive lining) with white paint. Following the proposal, the other apparent pipes were painted the same color. The chair gallery, designed in the basement, holds a good number of pieces and, for better visualization, a tensioned screen /illuminated screen was used to give the impression of natural light to the basement.

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Chair, Door
© Joana França
Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Joana França

Taking advantage of the idea, the illuminated screen was also used on the first floor as a skylight effect. Its circular shape follows the movement of the stairs, in the same way as the curved panels in natural wood veneer installed in the back wall. The accesses to the two bathrooms were hidden by the wooden panel, in line with the matter of lightness, as the other elements that inspired the project.

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Image 25 of 27
Basement Floor Plan

The window, located on the ground floor, became articulated with panels in wood and natural straw. Fixed to a rail on the slab, which runs the entire length of the L-shaped window, the panels can be moved and placed according to the exposed furniture.

Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table
© Joana França

Project location

Address:Brasília - Integrated Development Region of the Federal District and Surroundings, Brasília - Distrito Federal, Brazil

Commercial Architecture Retail Store
Cite: "Contemporary Archive Brasília / ORLA ARQUITETURA" [Arquivo Contemporâneo Brasília / Orla Arquitetura] 29 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987952/contemporary-archive-brasilia-orla-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

