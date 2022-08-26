Submit a Project Advertise
World
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Chair, Windows, SinkHendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Windows, Column, Deck, BeamHendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, BeamHendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Deck+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hendra, Australia
  • Architect : Barbara Bailey
  • Styling : Lynda Owen
  • City : Hendra
  • Country : Australia
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Chair, Windows, Sink
© Kylie Hood

Text description provided by the architects. Hendra Project consists of the original Post-War structure, a contemporary extension, and a walkway that eases the transition between old and new. There is a strong geometry to the floor plan that encourages a multiplicity of functions. This is dictated by its bold angles and the way in which the two main structures interact, creating a clear understanding of ‘zoning’ that also manages to keep the clutter of family life under control.

Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Deck
© Kylie Hood
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Kylie Hood
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Kylie Hood

The kid’s zone is housed within the original structure, with parents' retreat and communal living in the extension. A transparent walkway allows connection to both zones and the streetscape, featuring a joinery unit that encourages exploration on the journey between zones.

Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Kylie Hood
Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Kylie Hood

A simple finish palette reflects the architecture. Terracotta references the heritage of the area in an unconventional way that is both nostalgic and uniquely Brisbane. The various apertures and openings draw glimpses of the surrounding terracotta roof lines into the interiors.

Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Windows, Column, Deck, Beam
© Kylie Hood

The kitchen island clad in terracotta continues this thread, finding inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement and its philosophy of modest form and craftsmanship.

Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Kylie Hood

About this office
Wrightson Stewart
Office
Barbara Bailey
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Hendra House / Wrightson Stewart + Barbara Bailey" 26 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987902/hendra-house-wrightson-stewart-plus-barbara-bailey> ISSN 0719-8884

