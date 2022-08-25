Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior PhotographyTekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, SteelTekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Municipal Building
Tekirdağ, Turkey
  • Consultants : Assoc. Prof. Hüseyin Kahvecioğlu, Assoc. Prof. Pınar Arabacıoğlu
  • Facade System : Aluma Facade Systems
  • City : Tekirdağ
  • Country : Turkey
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Engin Gerçek

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Tekirdağ, west of Istanbul, Turkey. It stands in the development zone, in the east of the existing city center. The design was awarded first prize in the national competition which was carried by Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality. A design proposal was prepared considering the site conditions, current city planning data, and urban development scale.

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Engin Gerçek
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Image 25 of 30
Site Plan
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Engin Gerçek

The project consists of municipal services building, a city square, and a city park. During the decision-making process, this design was planned to act as a generator at the urban development level. A particular importance was given to the public use; the level difference between municipal services building, city square, and city park was used as an advantage.

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Engin Gerçek
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Engin Gerçek

The Service Building has been handled in a way that questions a classic town hall. Instead of a town hall, disconnected from the city and its inhabitants, which makes its presence felt with all its majesty in the center of urban life, defines an inaccessible volume in the city outside of working hours, where only those who have a job are obliged to visit; it is aimed to design a building that turns the size of its scale into an advantage that dissolves its own borders, allows urban life to flow through it, encourages participation, is nourished by it, belongs to the people and speaks the word of the people. In line with the aforementioned design decisions; The City Hall was designed to have a form that leaves the ground to the citizens, rather than a structure that rests on the ground.

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Engin Gerçek
Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Image 29 of 30
Section & Southwest Elevation

The structure is intended to contain functions of different characters; with its form, it has been ensured that it has a holistic attitude that both considers urban decisions and fulfills the requirements of hierarchical construction within the building. The municipal services building was designed hierarchically in order to provide this public use.

Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality Complex / Lift Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Engin Gerçek

The ground floor consists of service, cultural and social units; the floor level sitting on top of it consists of administrative units and the office block has service units again. The service building is in direct relation to the city square and the park which creates an attraction point for the new city center. Green areas in the Northwest and the Southeast contribute to the city square, as a result, the square and the park have fluid boundaries and they became continuous.

Project location

Address:Tekirdağ, Süleymanpaşa/Tekirdağ, Turkey

