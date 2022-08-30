Achieving the perfect bathroom design and layout for each user comes with a lot of very detailed decision-making. One example is the shower versus bath debate, which includes valid arguments in favor of each option, and no objective right or wrong. When designing a bathroom, architects must use their experience and perception to make decisions that will best respond to the layout’s spatial needs. Shower or bathtub standard dimensions, placement of elements, and material selection are some of the factors that must be studied before adjusting to the user’s requirements.

With an analysis of four factors –spatial needs, user needs, innovation, and sustainability– the following article aims to discuss the pros and cons of bathtubs and showers. Through a selection of innovative, accessible and space-saving bathroom layouts, all of which include products from the Bathroom category on Architonic, the discussion exemplifies solutions to possible shower and bathtub problems.

Spatial Needs

As proposed by the ADA accessibility requirements, the standard shower measures 36x26 inches (91.44x91.44 cm). Nevertheless, shower and bathtub dimensions come in different options, according to the available space. Usually, standard enclosure and walk-in shower sizes vary from 30x30 inches (76.2x76.2 cm) to 48x48 inches (121.92x121.92 cm), while bathtubs can be found in 32x38 inches (81.28x96.52 cm) to 36x60 inches (9.,44x152.4 cm).

Depending on the bathroom’s dimensions, architects have to play with the arrangement of elements in order to maximize space. Choosing the presence of showers over bathtubs relies on the flexibility of the former; since its minimum dimension –as a cabin– saves more space than bathtubs, showers are easier to adapt. Simultaneously, when designing the system for discarding used water, showers can include a shared base with the bathroom floor.

Made to Measure

The selection of an ultra slim made-to-measure shower tray allows the designer to choose where and how to insert it. Its seamless appearance creates continuity within the bathroom’s elements, conceiving larger, cleaner, and more minimalist bathroom designs.

Bathroom Systems Aligned to the Wall

As modern society evolved, bathroom layouts were eventually reimagined in favor of practicality. Nevertheless, the current wellness trend has led to the return of the bathtub in contemporary bathroom spaces. When faced with narrower spaces, a long block-shaped bathtub allows for a different arrangement of space. Contiguous to the wall, the system creates a layout which includes a bathtub while also enhancing linear circulation.

Inside a Cube

Available in different materials and configurations, the bathtub and washbasin comes together as a unified system, avoiding wasted space. In the form of a single block, the system integrates the bathtub, washbasins, cabinets and mirrors.

User Needs

Access to standard bathtubs is a common concern for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Therefore, walk-in showers present a friendlier option to cater for the needs of all. Recently though, innovative design has come up with ways of including both showers and bathtubs in these types of spaces, providing easy access and a comfortable and relaxing experience.

Revolving Platform

Inside a transparent crystal glass cubicle, this shower design suits the needs of all users. In addition to the shower tray, the layout includes a revolving platform that allows the user to rotate in 360° and a technical wall that holds an innovative body dryer, shelves, and a mirror.

Easy Access

The all-in-one solution of a combined rectangular bathtub and shower provides easy access into the shower area with a removable acrylic door that has a secure locking system. Available in different colors, the system combines two bathroom elements into a flexible tub that can be rapidly opened or sealed.

Freestanding Elements

In the case of a shower with freestanding elements, architects are able to create dynamic designs that leave the door open to customizable finishes. With a variety of surfaces, volumes and materials, the design can also adapt to accessible bathrooms.

Innovation

Shower or bath, why not both? Innovation has developed ingenious strategies to combine both options into an integrated bathroom system. The incorporation of new technologies and bathroom elements allows one to choose which feature to use and/or enjoy both experiences within the same space.

Single-Block Integrated System

Focusing on one continuous material, the single block integrates all bathroom elements. Through different configurations and finishes, the system includes a bathtub, washbasins, cabinets, mirrors, and various series of shower trays for the user to choose.

Shower - Washbasin Connection

Through a thermos-treated ash wood coating, the shower combines with the washbasin system, assembling the bathroom as an element itself. This way, without interrupting the bathroom’s aesthetics, the integrated 90° folding seat allows users to sit while taking a shower.

Ergonomic Dual System

Combining efficiency and innovation, the integration of the bathtub and shower creates an ergonomic design. With flexibility as a main characteristic of its products, the collection allows users to choose different positions for the bathtub: recessed, semi-recessed, wall, or freestanding.

Sustainability

Managing water consumption is a key factor in building a sustainable future. Comparing shower vs bathtub water usage shows a clear difference between both types. On average, while a common bath uses around 80 liters of water, a regular 8-minute shower consumes around 62 liters of water. Thus showers are not only more economical but are also friendlier with the environment.

Although technology in the shower tends to be associated with the introduction of smart devices in water control systems, reusing the grey water from a bathtub is also increasingly popular. This practice can be managed manually or by installing separate tanks to clean the water before giving it a new use.

Smart Shower Devices

The use of smart controls can upgrade a shower experience. Integrating different elements such as a concealed thermostat, head shower set, and horizontal shower arms, its design allows personalization of showers. For example, users are able to choose the amount or temperature of water with just one touch, avoiding overconsumption of water while waiting for the perfect combination

Digital Controller and Diverter

Through the introduction of a digital mixing device, the controller is able to start/stop running water, adjust the temperature, and control water pressure. Wireless technology adds an intuitive multifunctional operating unit that lets the user switch between water outlets with a single touch.

For more products to design a bathroom layout, visit the ‘Bath’ category in Architonic.