World
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Windows, ArcadeChungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, Facade, ArchChungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, BeamChungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Arch, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Retail
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: WARP AND WOOF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  47
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kim Donggyu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cipa Gres
More Specs
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Windows, Arcade
© Kim Donggyu

Text description provided by the architects. Chungkim Bakery is a bakery where sons reinterpret and sell their mothers' baking recipes in their own way. Kim(Chung's mother) studied in Japan to learn baking. And she came back to Korea and gave her friends cheesecake and cookies that she made herself, and she felt small happiness. Growing up watching and eating it, Chung (Kim's son) wanted to share these pleasant experiences with more people.

Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Kim Donggyu
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, Arch
© Kim Donggyu

For a long time, bakeries have changed a lot with the times. The bakery in Kim's time was an occasional stop for special days and anniversaries, and the way the store operated also valued the display of luxurious goods and the atmosphere. On the other hand, today's baking has become popular as a staple and snack in everyday life, and it is changing to a transparent way of making it because it focuses on the value and nature of good ingredients and manufacturing methods.

Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Kim Donggyu
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Image 16 of 16
Plan

We gathered the value of these periodical bakeries and we wanted to convey the value of the special care and manufacturing process of the bread to the customers through various visual fun. We wanted to apply various situations or ways that occur when we observe something in space. out-of-focus / visual contrast / looking toward movement was solved through three visual methods.

Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Handrail
© Kim Donggyu
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography
© Kim Donggyu

The space consists of a facade, pilotis, and interior. four architectural pillars were connected in a new form to create an open facade. the shape of the open elevation becomes more pronounced through the light inside in the evening and creates visual contrast. Some open pilotis spaces naturally lead to the inside, providing a place to buy and eat. And the free-moving guests catch the eyes of others. the innermost kitchen glass facade in the space shows the appearance of anything other than the manufacturing process so that it can focus on the manufacturing process of the bread.

Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Table, Arch
© Kim Donggyu
Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Kim Donggyu

Like this, the focus of various perspectives from the outside to the store was designed spatially, and the project was carried out with a great direction as a bakery where many people in the neighborhood can go and go without any burden. 

Chungkim Bakery / WARP AND WOOF - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Arch, Windows
© Kim Donggyu

Project gallery

Project location

Address:7 Dongho-ro 10-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

WARP AND WOOF
