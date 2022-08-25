Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. or whatever Café / design by 83

or whatever Café / design by 83

Save
or whatever Café / design by 83

or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chairor whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beamor whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Chairor whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Busanjin-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: design by 83
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dong-gyu Kim
  • Furniture : Tt, Tt / Byung min Bae
  • Creative Director : Min suk Kim, Dong hyun Nam, Chan un Park
  • Assistant Manager : Su hyun Jo
  • Design Team : Han sol Jo
  • Construction : Han sol Jo
  • Senier Staff : Han sol Jo, Se hyun Lee
  • City : Busanjin-gu
  • Country : South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dong-gyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Or whatever serves brunch and coffee, and is designed by “design by 83” studio based in Busan, South Korea. It is located on Jeonpo Cafe Street in Busan. At the first meeting with the client, we wondered how the brand name "Or whatever" had become a name that the client had in mind, and asked about the meaning of it. The client said “Or whatever” is something that could express herself in a way that nothing is stereotyped, and it could tell a lot about her free spirit.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

 When we heard these ideas from the client, we wanted to break free from the stereotypes of the existing cafe space with our own interpretation.  For example, I thought it would be nice to have a free, light, and distinct personality rather than the usual cafe layout centered on vertical, horizontal, and right-angle bars.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Dong-gyu Kim
Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Image 27 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

Since there was a central column in the square space, we divided the location where the facility line was originally located into an employee flow and the customer flow at the entrance that can draw the attention of customers from the outside in order to reduce construction costs centered on a large circular mass.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Dong-gyu Kim
Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography
© Dong-gyu Kim

In addition, we erected the masonry bricks remaining in the existing store and utilized the unified vintage wall that had been plastered as a background for the circular mass, which is a consideration for regular customers who like the friendly image of the store before the renovation.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table
© Dong-gyu Kim

The pillars supporting the cylindrical mass were finished with birch plywood, where you can feel the natural change in physical properties, and a similar special painting gave a sense of unity so that there is no feeling of alienation from the old wall. Moreover, the sofa finish is made of simple and comfortable materials, and the design of tables and chairs to match the space were all designed with textures and colors that match the space.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Column
© Dong-gyu Kim
Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

We wanted the formative cylindrical mass to stand out visually when looking from the outside through the production lighting using aluminum plates, and the whole glass exterior was designed to unify the relationship between the inside and the outside space (form/texture/color/atmosphere). Therefore, we want to increase customer satisfaction through a unique experience with a space composition that is clearly differentiated from other cafe designs nearby.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Dong-gyu Kim

It seems that it is not completely separated from the customer, but in fact, it is. We hope that it will be a space where you can enjoy a comfortable brunch through a structure that suits the word ‘Or whatever’ and allows you to connect with customers naturally.

Save this picture!
or whatever Café / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Column
© Dong-gyu Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1f, 33 Jeonpo-daero 186beon-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
design by 83
Office

Products

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "or whatever Café / design by 83" 25 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987820/or-whatever-cafe-design-by-83> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream