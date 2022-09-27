Integrating Modern Materials into a Historic Renovation

Historical buildings are both a connection between the past and the present, and a way to preserve local memory and culture. They are witnesses of a past era and living examples of specific constructive techniques, styles and materials from another time. Maintaining them is therefore essential in making local communities feel a sense of belonging and shared history, especially if the building is a meeting place in itself, like a church. This is the case of Calvary Episcopal Church – located in the city of Burnt Hills, New York –, a wooden frame construction completed in 1849 that survived a large fire in 1967. In the prominent bell tower, severe leaks became so common that it was feared the structure and 1,000-pound bell were on the brink of collapse. To remedy the situation while maintaining its familiar, signature look, the decision was to use PVC materials, known for their durability.

As with any renovation, uncertainty, surprises and last-minute changes came up during the entire process, amplified by the fact that it was a historical building. One example was Father Gabriel Morrow's discovery that the square tower was topped with four magnificent spires and finials, one in each corner, prior to a previous renovation that had removed them. Another surprise was the realization that there were structural issues that needed stabilization in the wooden structure, which required an architect's professional advice. Suddenly, what was once a cosmetic repair project became a real historical restoration, with the purpose of returning to its original features and making the structure last longer.

Jim Nally, who was responsible for the project, proposed to clad the exterior not with wood, but with a PVC polymer exterior product from AZEK. Although initially skeptical, the church council eventually agreed after seeing the new material's aesthetic appeal and strength, along with the fact that it required minimal maintenance (unlike wood).

Once the tower was stabilized, Jim's team carefully removed the carved wooden ornaments in order to reproduce them off-site. For the pinnacles, the drawings for the new detailed work were created from the images found in the church archives. The structure was covered with a modern sheathing system in preparation for the AZEK sheet panels and trims.

Wood is an incredible natural material, but it is high-maintenance and requires a number of treatments to ensure durability. In external uses, as is the case in this project, the use of synthetic materials can fully meet the structure's needs without the need for maintenance. AZEK Trim and Moulding products use engineered polymers to stand the tests of time and weather. They have consistent density, simple labor requirements and are not attractive to insects. In addition, they have structural stability and will not deform or delaminate over time.

The artisans who worked on the project experienced the ease of installing and handling AZEK products. According to Nally, “They appreciated the consistency in dimensions and the absence of knots, cupping, and splintering. As their experience with the material grew, so did their willingness to experiment with wood joinery and fastening techniques for their jobs. For example, Jim and his team use biscuit joinery to make tight seams that won’t open up due to water absorption. For trim work, they use Kreg jigs to create fastener pockets. Unlike some materials like fiber cement, special tools and PPE are not required.”

All decorative elements, such as panels and other details, were recreated with AZEK. To make the decorative finials, for example, sheets were joined to create solid PVC blocks, which could be placed on a lathe and formed as if they were pieces of wood, without gaps or apparent seams. The project's expected longevity also means lower costs throughout its lifetime and a reduction in future costs related to painting, materials and labor. Ultimately, the renovation led to better administration of both the building's financial and environmental resources.

The end result was a building with renewed distinction and beauty, which even surpassed its previous versions in various aspects. The project won industry awards for its material use, accolades from the local press, and captured the hearts of the Calvary Episcopal Church members. On the heels of this success, the church is considering the next phases of the building's restoration: the siding, eaves, and trim on the building itself – also done with Nally Restoration and using AZEK Exteriors products. Summing up the feelings of the churchgoers and townspeople, Nally said: “This church... is going to have a good long life. I know I won’t be around, but I’d love to see it 50 years from now.”