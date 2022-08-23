Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. India
  5. Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio

Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio

Save
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio

Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeAkshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamAkshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailAkshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Institutional Buildings
Vilathikulam, India
  • City : Vilathikulam
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© S. Muthuraman

Text description provided by the architects. Vilvakulam is a small town in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, India. The 20-acre site for the Akshara Vidya Mandir (AVM) School was consciously chosen away from the town, to provide the students with ample open spaces and good ambient conditions. In the master plan, the first phase i.e., the Administrative and Academic block was completed in April 2019. The second phase includes staff quarters, hostels, a research lab, an extension to the academic block & Kindergarten. The school management’s brief was to create a campus that is simple in terms of layout and buildability. The form of the building should be distinct and iconic in the vast landscape. The design was approached with sensitivity towards the environment and geography of the place, ensuring the building was more than just iconic and aesthetic.

Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© S. Muthuraman
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Image 29 of 35
Admin Building Section 02
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© S. Muthuraman

The buildings were designed to promote occupant well-being. The staircase and courtyard are central elements in the academic block. The direct visibility of the staircase from the building entrance and playground from the classrooms inculcates physical activity amongst the children and staff. The indoor environmental quality of the classrooms is compliant with international green building standards. There is ample daylight and natural ventilation in the classrooms. The interior finishes minimize Volatile Organic compounds (VOCs). The post-occupancy survey revealed that the classrooms have the optimum illumination (LUX) levels as per NBC standards.

Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© S. Muthuraman
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Image 31 of 35
Admin Building Exploded Diagram
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© S. Muthuraman

The buildings are climate responsive and reduce energy demand through passive design measures. The academic block had to be oriented facing the West, to provide visibility from the main road. The extended roof structure shades the west wall in the hot summer months. The massing of the structure was formulated to create wind tunnels in the lobby space for stack ventilation. The extended roof vocabulary is also followed in the academic block, where the classrooms are protected from the direct-south sun.

Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© S. Muthuraman
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Image 32 of 35
Academic Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography
© S. Muthuraman

There are various water conservation measures like reduced hard paved areas and catchment areas incorporated in the landscape design. However, the most interesting and iconic feature of the school i.e., the MS folded Origami roof serves an equally important role in harvesting the rainwater. The roof, which was inspired by children’s activity of paper folding and Origami was carefully designed to divert the entire roof water to catchment areas through stormwater pipes.

Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© S. Muthuraman
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Image 35 of 35
Academic Building Exploded Diagram
Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Interior Photography, Column
© S. Muthuraman

The construction process also reflected the pedagogy of the school, to train and develop skills amongst the local laborers. The laborers were trained to make the unique Origami roof structure as well as the ‘Yellow flower columns. This resulted in an overall high level of construction quality, which is at par with the construction quality of big schools in the cities. The project is also an example of how a good design can create traction. The school has got more admissions and teachers from bigger cities like Delhi and Gurugram are willing to relocate to the small town of Vilvakulam, partly due to the ambiance of the school, the school management, and pedagogy the major driving factor.

Save this picture!
Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© S. Muthuraman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu 628907, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Exurb Design Studio
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsIndia
Cite: "Akshara Vidya Mandir School Administration Building / Exurb Design Studio" 23 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987640/akshara-vidya-mandir-school-administration-building-exurb-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream