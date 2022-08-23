Submit a Project Advertise
  GN House / Arkides Studio

GN House / Arkides Studio

GN House / Arkides Studio

GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography
GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Facade, Chair
GN House / Arkides Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Lembang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Arkides Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lukman Hakim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Madana
  • Lead Architects : Gania Nanggala
  • Contractors : BAS Spatial
GN House / Arkides Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Lukman Hakim

Text description provided by the architects. The introverted personality of this house is seen from the front. The facade that looks like two stacked boxes looks massive without openings. The main door is completely covered by a perforated metal fence. There are no windows facing the street, either on the 1st or 2nd floor.

GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography
© Lukman Hakim
GN House / Arkides Studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan
GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography
© Lukman Hakim

We interpret the client's needs. Incidentally, the owner of the house is an introvert, they do not want their daily life to be exposed from the outside. An introverted personality is supported by the layout of the room. The front of the house is devoted to services and common areas. The further back, the more private.

GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Facade, Chair
© Lukman Hakim
GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Shelving, Chair
© Lukman Hakim

In the building configuration and space program, we try to make a wide house with large openings and minimize bulkhead walls. This is a response to how to create a healthy space, given the number of residential areas with houses attached to each other with neighbors, especially in Indonesia. In addition to forming an effective and spacious space, the building is also shaped so that each side has an open area. Even on the upper floors, all four sides of the building have window openings.

GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Lukman Hakim
GN House / Arkides Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lukman Hakim

Material exploration that is present in this project is the material that wraps the building's facade. Tile material commonly used for floors or building interiors is used as a facade material with terracotta color shades. This custom product has a print size that corresponds to how the size of the building is made. To get the right pieces on each side covered by this tile, the construction of the building must be really precise so that the tiles and grout are installed properly. Considering the craftsmanship in this country which still does not use many tools and special construction technology in every particle of the building, the work of carpentry here should be appreciated because it still upholds the shrewdness of the hands in crafting buildings.

GN House / Arkides Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Lukman Hakim

Project gallery

About this office
Arkides Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "GN House / Arkides Studio" 23 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987624/gn-house-arkides-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

