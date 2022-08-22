Submit a Project Advertise
Hungary
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Fence
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Windows
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Esztergom, Hungary
  • Architects: Paradigma Ariadné
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Attila Róbert Csóka
  • Lead Architects : Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Fence
© Attila Róbert Csóka

Text description provided by the architects. The Hungarian Suzuki Corporation and their communication agency Cluso reached us to design outdoor installations for an exhibition of nature photos of the River Danube in the city of Esztergom, where the factories of Hungarian Suzuki take place.

Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Attila Róbert Csóka

During the discussions, it soon was possible to extend the boundaries of the notion of what an outdoor exhibition could mean. Our clients were open to accepting our proposal to create a partly covered and partly opened exhibition space instead of a series of installations that could hold the prints of photos.

Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Attila Róbert Csóka
Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Attila Róbert Csóka

The realized installation is able to close out the disturbing elements of the environment to a certain level and use other given circumstances, like daylight, to strengthen the experience of the exhibition. On the other hand, the finally realized object is also able the grab attention in the park next to River Danube in Esztergom. 

Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Waterfront
© Attila Róbert Csóka

The tip of the red lying pyramid lays on driftwood. You can enter the inner space from below, and the twelve images, which introduce the natural life of the Danube, shine at the end of the space: the images were printed on opaque plastic sheets, which become shiny thanks to the daylight in the slightly dark space. 

Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography
© Attila Róbert Csóka

During the night the installation works in the opposite way. With inner light sources the images are shiny from the outside, and visible to anyone who walks along the shore of the Danube.

Lying Red Pyramid / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography
© Attila Róbert Csóka

Project location

Address:Esztergom, Hungary

Paradigma Ariadné
