Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects

Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects

Save
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects

Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRoss Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRoss Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior PhotographyRoss Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Wānaka, New Zealand
  • Architects: Rafe Maclean Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mickey Ross
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Carter Holt Harvey, Colorcote
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mickey Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled into a relatively tight back section, every square meter of the lot is used efficiently. Spatial relief is via an external stair to a rooftop deck which offers a lake view and an open sky view.

Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Mickey Ross
Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Mickey Ross

Warmly clad in scoria-colored color steel – an optical relief in its suburban context and lined with clear finished pine plywood – the material palette is simple and easy to visually digest. Generous insulation levels, a blower-door tested construction, and a Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation system – all make this a very snug and healthy house to live in.

Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mickey Ross
Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Mickey Ross

The project’s site is a back section in a relatively new subdivision in Wanaka. The site is surrounded on 3 sides by neighboring houses, with the fourth side facing a council reserve to the east. The subdivision sections are smaller in area than most, with all buildings being stand-alone houses.

Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior Photography
© Mickey Ross
Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed, Windows
© Mickey Ross

We identified the tightness of the site early on, with its height restriction restricting any 2 level solutions – we looked for ways to maximize the usage area while keeping outdoor spaces around the house accessible. The house is not a Certified Passive House – although we did use PHPP thermal modeling to optimize our design decisions throughout the developed and detailed design.

Save this picture!
Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Mickey Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rafe Maclean Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Ross Campion House / Rafe Maclean Architects" 22 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987566/ross-campion-house-rafe-maclean-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream