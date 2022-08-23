Submit a Project Advertise
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopHouse to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairHouse to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography+ 18

Cadaques, Spain
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marc Torra

Text description provided by the architects. I could talk to you about the way the vaults were formed; about the way the flooring tiles were manually kilned in a wood-fired oven; about the appreciation for the work of the stonemasons, who laid each stone thinking about how the next one would fit in; about the elaborate texture of the white façade: a tribute to the fishermen's houses. Or I could talk about the Cubist Picasso's inspiration for this break-joint huddle of simple houses, or about the Sacred funicular structure that holds up this composition...

House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marc Torra
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Marc Torra

But I want to tell you about that piece of land lost in the middle of the sea; about the innocent spot of that olive tree and how the house had to adapt to it so that the tree wouldn't have to be cut down; about conversations with Paco, in that way of Cadaqués speaking and thinking, full of salt and wisdom; about those Fridays of endless turns chained together into the road that I took on my motorbike visiting the building site; about the days of the tramontane wind, the blinding sun or the snowy Canigou on my way back.

House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Sink, Chair
© Marc Torra
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Marc Torra
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Image 16 of 18
Plans
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Image 17 of 18
Section and schemes
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Marc Torra

I would also like to have a Rudolso house in Cadaqués, a shelter from nervous life, wide open to the sea and the wind. A haven of peace where one can think slowly, which, as Narcís from the garden says, is the only way to think right.

House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Marc Torra
House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Marc Torra

*Rudolso: Own term of the dialectal variant of Cadaqués. Place where one is sheltered from the wind, from bad weather. Small fishermen's shelter is located by the sea and built manually.

House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony, Beam
© Marc Torra

Project gallery

Arnau estudi d'arquitectura
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House to Rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura" [Casa a rudolso / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura] 23 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987530/house-to-rudolso-arnau-estudi-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

