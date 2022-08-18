TINTO Nikkei Cuisine & Bar / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

+ 16

Design Team : Nguyễn Thị Khánh Nguyên, Trần Quốc Huy

Clients : Clients

Lighting Supplier : Light Art

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Born from an amalgamation of cultures, Tinto brings to Saigon the niche Nikkei cuisine, a combination of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines that will delight the palette of its guest. The space was designed around these cultures, and we ambitioned a clean and minimalistic environment with colorful highlights. The main design elements are the Japanese shelf (Tana) and the stucco found in most villages in Peru. These two elements give birth to space.

The identity of the food at Tinto was a main driver for the design. Intense red lighting, reminiscent of the pigment fields along the Andes Mountain range, and semi-translucent materials that imitate a Japanese sliding door (Shoji). The space opens itself to the street welcoming new guests and fostering interaction between guests and passersby. The main large windows fold themselves up to create a cantilever that protects the table from the rain, and the stools inside are the perfect spot for a cold Japanese beer after work.

The layout divides the space into two areas. The main central area is where conversation and high-energy interactions concentrate, and the dining area is more suitable for a quieter dinner with the family. The façade elevates itself on a street with very low buildings. Making a statement that will intrigue people on the street to step inside and fill the space with joy.