World
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, CityscapeGuangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGuangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyGuangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team : Lei Xiao, Weidong Xi, Si Pan, Shanshan Feng, Xiaoqian Huang
  • Structure Design : Wei Cao, Rong Cheng, Dong Liu
  • Facility Design Team : Changzhao Guo, Tao Fang, Hanqian Li, Bingchun Shen
  • Construction : Shanghai Qianyi Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.
  • City : Shanghai
  • Country : China
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The conference center is located in the northwest corner of the weaving factory. The original traces of the site are a group of small dilapidated buildings scattered among the overgrown greenery, which are naturally connected to the vast wheat fields on the north side under the cover of trees. In order to maintain the continuity of this site, we have integrated and reshaped the original buildings and spaces by using a single-story landscaping strategy. Based on the advantages of natural landscape conditions and the qualities of spatial extension, the building was initially designed as a characteristic art space and subsequently transformed into a conference center to meet the needs of a variety of activities as required by the overall functional planning of the park.

Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ZY Architectural Photography
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© ZY Architectural Photography
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Image 21 of 26
analysis diagram

The logic of the spatial form of this concrete building is more similar to the partial cutting of a piece of paper in both vertical and horizontal directions, weakening its integrity while maintaining the continuity of the paper; this division is also accompanied by a certain degree of difference in scale, laying the groundwork for the formation of diverse spaces later. The paper is then shaped, with some of the cut edges lifted and some folded downwards, giving a three-dimensional dimension to the flat paper, thus creating a heterogeneous division of space and diversity, and realizing the construction of a diverse space under simple logic. Through the operation of the folding form, the interior space is shaped with different scales and heights. Under the most iconic raised roof, we have created a column-free space with an area of about 300 square meters and a span of 15 meters, with a net height of about 8 meters at the highest point of the interior to meet the needs of various meetings and activities.

Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© ZY Architectural Photography
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© ZY Architectural Photography
Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Image 24 of 26
plan

The shaped openings are further expanded into courtyards of different scales, and the courtyard space is embedded in the landscape architecture; as a container for the landscape, it provides light conditions for the larger single-story building and further divides the space. The implantation of the landscape space system enriches the spatial level while achieving the dissolution of the building volume and responding to the small-scale texture of the original building group on the site. Along with the partial downward folding form, we also implanted a path from the courtyard space to the roof, forming a three-dimensional wandering experience for the eyes.

Guangming Dongtanyuan Conference Center / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Qianshao Farm, Dongping Town, Chongming District, Shanghai, China

© ZY Architectural Photography

光明东滩源会议中心 / 同济原作设计工作室

