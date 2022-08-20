coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]

+ 17

Interior Design : Zakir Mirzaakhmedov, Khegay Valeria

Drawings : Adelina Radjapova

City : Тошкент

Country : Uzbekistan

Text description provided by the architects. Coworking hub is a story about the desire of an architectural company to reach a new level of its development stage, where, despite the difficulties and failures, it turned out to make something new interesting, and unusual for the local citizens.

Since the coworking space is located in the basement of a residential building, it was not possible to change the layout configuration much, nevertheless, it was possible to divide the space into the necessary functional zones. There is a quiet work area in an open space and a noisy area where you can make zoom calls. There are private offices, a meeting room, zoom rooms, a lecture hall for events, a kitchen, and a toilet with a shower. Some open space areas are visually separated by light ivy-covered grid structures, which create some privacy and at the same time let enough natural light to the common space. And there is also a mini-library available for visitors.

Affordable and practical finishing materials are used at the coworking hub, such as wood, OSB panels, concrete, and metal structures. Material combinations create a relaxed atmosphere in which representatives of different creative professions want to work. The space is designed in neutral shades, but the accent red wall is a distinctive feature of the interior design. Plants enliven the office space and create a cozy atmosphere. There was no initial idea of what a coworking hub would look like, everything was developed along the way, and ideas came spontaneously. The space planning and functional zones were planned initially, but the interior design was an improvisation.

For the city of Tashkent, the hub is a non–standard extraordinary project that breaks the stereotypes of the local mentality, which believes that it is beautiful only when there are classical gold color painted columns. It's just that sometimes you get tired of pomposity, and you want simplicity and lightness so that nothing distracts and does not interfere with the creation process. Hub is the very place where you can concentrate on working without being distracted, and here you can also find like-minded people to create joint projects.