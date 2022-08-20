Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cowork Interiors
  4. Uzbekistan
  5. coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]

coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]

Save
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]

coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Chaircoworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Chair, Windowscoworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Doorcoworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Bedroom+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cowork Interiors
Тошкент, Uzbekistan
  • Interior Design : Zakir Mirzaakhmedov, Khegay Valeria
  • Drawings : Adelina Radjapova
  • City : Тошкент
  • Country : Uzbekistan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Bakha Hakhimov

Text description provided by the architects. Coworking hub is a story about the desire of an architectural company to reach a new level of its development stage, where, despite the difficulties and failures, it turned out to make something new interesting, and unusual for the local citizens.

Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Bakha Hakhimov
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Image 14 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Bakha Hakhimov

Since the coworking space is located in the basement of a residential building, it was not possible to change the layout configuration much, nevertheless, it was possible to divide the space into the necessary functional zones. There is a quiet work area in an open space and a noisy area where you can make zoom calls. There are private offices, a meeting room, zoom rooms, a lecture hall for events, a kitchen, and a toilet with a shower. Some open space areas are visually separated by light ivy-covered grid structures, which create some privacy and at the same time let enough natural light to the common space. And there is also a mini-library available for visitors.

Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bakha Hakhimov
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography
© Bakha Hakhimov

Affordable and practical finishing materials are used at the coworking hub, such as wood, OSB panels, concrete, and metal structures.  Material combinations create a relaxed atmosphere in which representatives of different creative professions want to work. The space is designed in neutral shades, but the accent red wall is a distinctive feature of the interior design. Plants enliven the office space and create a cozy atmosphere. There was no initial idea of what a coworking hub would look like, everything was developed along the way, and ideas came spontaneously. The space planning and functional zones were planned initially, but the interior design was an improvisation.

Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Bakha Hakhimov
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Image 16 of 17
Drawing 02
Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Bakha Hakhimov

For the city of Tashkent, the hub is a non–standard extraordinary project that breaks the stereotypes of the local mentality, which believes that it is beautiful only when there are classical gold color painted columns. It's just that sometimes you get tired of pomposity, and you want simplicity and lightness so that nothing distracts and does not interfere with the creation process. Hub is the very place where you can concentrate on working without being distracted, and here you can also find like-minded people to create joint projects.

Save this picture!
coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt] - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Bedroom
© Bakha Hakhimov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Said Baraka street 16a, Tashkent city, Uzbekistan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsUzbekistan
Cite: "coworking [hub] / architecture & design bureau [a:kitekt]" 20 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987415/coworking-hub-architecture-and-design-bureau-a-kitekt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream