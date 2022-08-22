Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Australia
  5. Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects

Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects

Save
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Brick, Steel, BeamParagon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeParagon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeParagon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Melbourne, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Text description provided by the architects. Paragon is a residential building on a prized corner of Melbourne’s CBD that tells a multi-layered narrative of the city’s past, present, and future. Designed for metropolitan living, Paragon creates a sense of identity for its residents by transforming a piece of the Melbourne cityscape into an urban sanctuary.

Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Image 24 of 29
Floor Plan 1

Previously the home to Melbourne’s Celtic Club, the facade of the original heritage building was respectfully protected, restored, and celebrated. The glass tower rising above it features an elegant Celtic-inspired diagonal grid pattern across the reflective surface. Adjacent to the heritage façade at ground level, a regular grid reflects the datums of the traditional architecture, but in a minimal more orthogonal manner.

Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Image 29 of 29
Elevation Detail
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Unfurling across three stories, a living green element serves as the backbone of all the common linked areas. This conservatory-like space provides relief between the main tower and the heritage facade. The lush sanctuary, complete with refined terrazzo and outdoor seating, offers a tranquil escape from the bustling streetscape below.

Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Image 26 of 29
Floor Plan 3

A wellness oasis offers an array of luxury amenities for rest and relaxation, and a series of formal and informal zones blur the line between the public and private domain to present an exclusive club for residents. High-quality amenities are a core benefit for users of the building, providing a place to gather, meet, and form the community. Groups can occupy the space and enjoy a variety of uses, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, and entertaining areas. Extending the amenity further, a library, private theatre, and screening lounge add a high level of detail and function.

Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Willem Dirk Du Toit
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Image 25 of 29
Floor Plan 2
Save this picture!
Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Though the tower rises to 48 levels, it has a deliberately small-scale residential density. The original scheme of 280 apartments was reduced to 227 to allow for a maximum of 6 apartments per floor. Site constraints meant that floor plates are shallower than typical apartments, allowing for greater levels of natural light and excellent corner vistas. The implementation of a vertical solar panel system boasting 128 panels spanning 158sqm installed on the core walls proved not only innovative but to be an attractive value-add

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Melbourne VIC, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fender Katsalidis Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialAustralia
Cite: "Paragon Apartments / Fender Katsalidis Architects" 22 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987412/paragon-apartments-fender-katsalidis-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream