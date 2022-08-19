Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Japan
  5. NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office

NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office

Save
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office

NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, DoorNAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Closet, WindowsNAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Meguro City, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. No facade. In a time when the world and its values are changing drastically due to the spread of coronas, we must question the common sense of conventional store creation, which starts with "internalizing the space," and rethink the treatment of the "outside" by drawing a new starting line. We believe that we need to rethink the starting line for the "outside. In order to solve the three issues of "economy," "timelessness," and "brand expression," the project began with a search for a "borderline between the outside and the inside" based on the premise of a store without a facade.

Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa

The NAKAGAMI store is both a sales floor and a press room. In order for the shop to function as a device for communicating the brand's worldview, we considered how to maximize the effect with minimal operation on a site with a tenant area of 60 m2. The hint came from the structure of the shopping street facing the arcade, which becomes a store as soon as the shutters are opened. However, in an apparel store, the way products are displayed and handled is more important than in a grocery store environment where customers can easily pick up products.

Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Therefore, a large 3m x 7m showcase for clothing was built and placed at an angle set back from the exterior wall line to create a room for merchandise and three spaces under the eaves like an alley. The frame of the showcase is composed of wiring members used behind the scenes as construction materials, and the combination of brown polycarbonate corrugated sheets and navy carpet creates a high-contrast situation with cheap materials, but with delicate details and chic colors, and the combination of different materials creates the elements embody the world view of the brand, which has a perspective of discomfort and modern re-construction of traditional items.

Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

The gap between the shop and the town, created by blurring the boundaries, became a place where people could connect with each other through events other than products, such as music and coffee. It became a blank space to communicate NAKAGAMI's stance along with the clothes. The shop was designed to allow room for change by not making everything, and to blend in with the city as the various expressions of the shop became the ever-changing landscape of the city. We imagined such a scene in the design.

Save this picture!
NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Meguro City, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Suppose Design Office
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailJapan
Cite: "NAKAGAMI Nakameguro Store / Suppose Design Office" 19 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987402/nakagami-nakameguro-store-suppose-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream