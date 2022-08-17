Submit a Project Advertise
Ghent, Belgium
pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. A row house with a gable roof is located a tram length from the stop. An old entrance gate shows a new layout with a wide sweep. A sliding glass door enlarges and/or reduces the interior space. The anteroom is the open ‘sound box’ of the music room. The gable roof conceals a skylight that indirectly illuminates the stairs and void.

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Forest
© Tim Van de Velde

The kitchen and dining area overlook the elongated garden with a view. The dark canopy structure crosses 75 m of verticality. A rain-, sun-, snow- and shade- the path leads straight to right with a flower garden on the left broken by a water feature that invites you to swim and have fun. The swimming pond reflects the garden office. Same structure, material, and front view as the awning.

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Wood, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde

Living, fun, gardening, and working come together.

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde

More with less! We cut open the fully built plot. The plot is breathing again. The use of space is well thought out. That too is sustainability.

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tim Van de Velde

The house is compact. The house will not have an extension but opens up to the garden. A central void gives the house space and connects. The awning on the house is an extra room. It is a sheltered place in the garden, from the sun and the rain. There are several outdoor areas where you can relax at any time. The central open garden feels like a void in the house. The emptiness connects.

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde

The plot is open to future scenarios. The workplace is located under the rear awning. After working, people can live here compactly, during the weekend, as a student, at a later age. One can live here for life. Sustainable use of a place!

pHOUSE With a Garden Office / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden
© Tim Van de Velde

Atelier Janda Vanderghote
