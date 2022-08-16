Alencar House / Leo Romano

+ 13

Houses • Goiânia, Brazil Architects: Leo Romano

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 264 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Edgard Cesar

Lead Architect : Leo Romano

City : Goiânia

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Elegant and casual, the Alencar house. It has a simple yet striking volume.

The combination of unique volume and curves, allows the house to gain lightness and freshness if standing out in the midst of the urban landscape and the hot and dry climate of the cerrado of Goiás.

The customers' desire was for a house intimate, with integration between common areas and external. The compact plant, with 264m² guarantees a welcoming atmosphere and 3 sectors: intimate, social, and service.

Right at the entrance (in the center of the house) we perceive the connection between the environments external and internal, in which the living room connects to the porch and deck. To the left, we have the intimate sector containing 3 suites, and on the right the service sector.

The materiality of the house reinforces its minimalist character, its facade being involved by a white metallic slat giving unity to the volumetry. Inverted beams allow for large spans and a thin and slender slab. We incorporate a small frieze between the walls and the slab, giving the feeling that it is floating.

At House Alencar, the essential becomes the protagonist and reveals the elegance of the features minimum. In it, you live a life, light, surrounded by people who love, and are unpretentious. a home like if it should be.