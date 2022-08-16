Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Alencar House / Leo Romano

Alencar House / Leo Romano

Save
Alencar House / Leo Romano

Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior PhotographyAlencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, FacadeAlencar House / Leo Romano - Interior PhotographyAlencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  264
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Edgard Cesar
  • Lead Architect : Leo Romano
  • City : Goiânia
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Elegant and casual, the Alencar house. It has a simple yet striking volume.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography
© Edgard Cesar

The combination of unique volume and curves, allows the house to gain lightness and freshness if standing out in the midst of the urban landscape and the hot and dry climate of the cerrado of Goiás.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Edgard Cesar

The customers' desire was for a house intimate, with integration between common areas and external. The compact plant, with 264m² guarantees a welcoming atmosphere and 3 sectors: intimate, social, and service.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography
© Edgard Cesar

Right at the entrance (in the center of the house) we perceive the connection between the environments external and internal, in which the living room connects to the porch and deck. To the left, we have the intimate sector containing 3 suites, and on the right the service sector.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Image 11 of 13
Plan

The materiality of the house reinforces its minimalist character, its facade being involved by a white metallic slat giving unity to the volumetry. Inverted beams allow for large spans and a thin and slender slab. We incorporate a small frieze between the walls and the slab, giving the feeling that it is floating.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Image 13 of 13
Section BB

At House Alencar, the essential becomes the protagonist and reveals the elegance of the features minimum. In it, you live a life, light, surrounded by people who love, and are unpretentious. a home like if it should be.

Save this picture!
Alencar House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Leo Romano
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Alencar House / Leo Romano" [Casa Alencar / Leo Romano] 16 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987266/alencar-house-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream