World
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Beam, CourtyardHachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, WindowsHachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, PatioHachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard+ 55

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: SILAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hafele, Toto, Ariston
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Huu Son Duong
  • Architecture Design : Nguyen Minh Nhat, Le Nguyen Viet Quan
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Beam, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hue, a tourist city in Vietnam, this 2 storey house is built as a homestay, welcoming guests from all over the world to come to stay and enjoy their days in a lush garden full of pomelo trees. Welcoming the guests in an open space that connects to the tranquil garden around, and encouraging the links between the guests, the locals, and the family is the dream of the owner.

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Image 42 of 55
Plan - Ground Floor
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

The U-shaped plan allows all the activities to take place around a swimming pool in the center of the house. The ground floor is nearly open and serves as the common area where people can feel the different layers of the space from the garden to the interior and from the interior to the garden.

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Image 43 of 55
Plan - Upper Floor
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hoang Le

The bedrooms are lifted on an exposed concrete frame and one is separated from the other, creating voids between them. This helps to link the garden views with the inside when moving around the corridor of the floor. Besides, the connection between the ground and the first level is established through many small voids on the upper floor as well as the open space in the center of the pool.

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Forest, Deck
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Image 50 of 55
Section B-B
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hoang Le

Thanks to the opening spaces on the ground and the voids, the house seems to be mixed, weaving its way into the garden, allowing the natural air ventilation. A 500 m2 sloping roof covers the U-shaped plan and protects the space underneath from the harsh tropical climate.

Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Image 49 of 55
Section A-A
Hachi Homestay & Spa / SILAA - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Hoang Le

The use of reclaimed wood for all the wooden structures, doors and windows, and furniture… is one of the highlights of this house. The expression of this old wood also the co-ordination of exposed concrete, brick, stone, terrazzo, and the green of the garden brings a cozy atmosphere to the spaces as well as the natural color pallet of the materials.

Project location

Address:Thủy Biều, Huế, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam

