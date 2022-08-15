Brando Ice Cream Shop / SOLAR

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Architects : Pablo Canga, Ana Herreros, Marta Jarabo

Client : Brando

City : Madrid

Country : Spain

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Brando investigates the relationship between visual perception and the phenomenology of color with the aim of developing a new commercial model where consumption is understood as an atmospheric experience.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Located in the historic center of Madrid, the project is based on three fundamental premises: a reduced budget, the development of a recognizable image, and a limited execution time.

With these starting points, the creation of an artificial landscape is proposed where the perception of scale is blurred through the ubiquitous use of color. This strategy responds to an economy of means as an ecological manifesto, avoiding demolitions to minimize the generation of waste while allowing the space to be unified and the different historical layers of the premises to be visible.

The program is organized into two parallel bands separated by a piece covered with projected polyurethane foam that meets the needs of the program, acting in turn as a counter, bar, and worktop, and which provides the residual space with maximum flexibility.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Lastly, a circular luminaire made of stretched fabric stands as the central element of the space and a focus of attention from the outside. In addition, thanks to the color variation throughout the day, this piece provides the premises with multiple physical and psycho-emotional qualities.