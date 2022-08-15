Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos

+ 17

Recreation & Training • Heroica Cárdenas, Mexico Architects: Quintanilla Arquitectos

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ConcreRent , Construlita , Helvex , Moctezuma , Novaceramic , Play Club

Architect In Charge : Alejandro Quintaniila Orvañanos

Developer : SEDATU dentro del Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano

Coordination : Edgar Higuera Suárez

Contractor : Nanabi Xoñijumu SA de CV - Edgar Higuera Suárez

Program : Proyecto Urbano

City : Heroica Cárdenas

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Generating an accessible and unified complex was the main purpose of the intervention in Colín Sports Hall. The space was very deteriorated but still in use due to the scale of the soccer field, so the first improvement was to complement it with a space for stands.

The reinforced concrete structure opens on one side towards the athletics and soccer field, and on the other, it houses a series of commercial premises that complement these spaces.

Surrounding the complex, a series of green spaces were planned and, given that the colony's sewage sump is located in one of the adjoining areas, a wall was designed that manages to separate itself from this space and completes the range of sports to practice: volleyball, tennis, and baseball are other options offered by the sport.

Given its geographical location, the climatic conditions demanded the creation of shaded spaces and improved flooding conditions, so in addition to achieving universal access to the complex, it is complemented by the unification of pavements, lighting, green areas, and roofs to deal with these problems.