Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Mexico
  5. Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos

Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos

Save
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos

Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyColín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeColín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnColín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Recreation & Training
Heroica Cárdenas, Mexico
  • Architects: Quintanilla Arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ConcreRent, Construlita, Helvex, Moctezuma, Novaceramic, Play Club
  • Architect In Charge : Alejandro Quintaniila Orvañanos
  • Developer : SEDATU dentro del Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano
  • Coordination : Edgar Higuera Suárez
  • Program : Proyecto Urbano
  • City : Heroica Cárdenas
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Generating an accessible and unified complex was the main purpose of the intervention in Colín Sports Hall. The space was very deteriorated but still in use due to the scale of the soccer field, so the first improvement was to complement it with a space for stands.

Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Column
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 14 of 17
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Onnis Luque

The reinforced concrete structure opens on one side towards the athletics and soccer field, and on the other, it houses a series of commercial premises that complement these spaces.

Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Surrounding the complex, a series of green spaces were planned and, given that the colony's sewage sump is located in one of the adjoining areas, a wall was designed that manages to separate itself from this space and completes the range of sports to practice: volleyball, tennis, and baseball are other options offered by the sport.

Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Image 16 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Given its geographical location, the climatic conditions demanded the creation of shaded spaces and improved flooding conditions, so in addition to achieving universal access to the complex, it is complemented by the unification of pavements, lighting, green areas, and roofs to deal with these problems.

Save this picture!
Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cárdenas, Tabasco, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Quintanilla Arquitectos
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingMexico
Cite: "Colín Sports Hall / Quintanilla Arquitectos" [Remodelación Deportivo Colín / Quintanilla Arquitectos] 15 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987168/colin-sports-hall-quintanilla-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream