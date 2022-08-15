Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten

Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten

Save
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten

Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOffice and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Windows, FacadeOffice and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsOffice and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Zug, Switzerland
  • Architects: Boltshauser Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  17900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kuster Frey
  • Lead Architects : Mathias Stocker
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey

Text description provided by the architects. Commercial and industrial buildings are characteristic of the area for which this project ‒ based on design plans for the «Äussere Lorzenallmend» district ‒ was developed. Two construction phases are planned: During the first construction phase, an idiosyncratic, comb-like, three-story building volume is formulated and subsequently enhanced with a high point on Chollerstrasse. A spacious access ramp leading to a plateau opens up the new building. The two building wings enclose the entrance space.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Image 21 of 36

The building, which houses the data center of one of the largest cable network companies in Switzerland in the basement, focuses on economical, functional, and sustainable design. Accommodating many photovoltaic elements in the facade and on the roof was especially important for the client. The separation of components and the visibility of all installations were further defining design choices.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey

The building structure, a slab-and-pillar system with stiffening cores, allows for great flexibility in use and characterizes the appearance of the new building. The facades are designed differently according to their orientation. The glass block infills in the lintels and the photovoltaic elements in the parapets reference the industrial character of the environment.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Image 24 of 36

The compact glass block system works similarly to insulating glazing and invokes a sense of translucency both inside and out. In reference to the ribbed pattern of the glass blocks, the photovoltaic parapet elements were designed with horizontally textured glass. This results in a fine relief that spans the facade depending on the orientation, as glass blocks, parapet, and lintel elements as well as the vertical facade structure are on different levels. The front facades also vary in design.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography
© Kuster Frey

The buildings are organized pragmatically. In addition to the computer center, there is a considerable number of parking spaces in the basement, which also serve the adjacent factory. A customer center is located on the ground floor and is accessible via an atrium illuminated by zenithal light. It serves as a pivotal element in the building and provides access to the upper floors via a sculptural spiral staircase. Rationally organized office spaces are located on the upper floors that can be flexibly subdivided. The modularity of the floor plans allows the tenant to adjust the building layout to their needs.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Kuster Frey

Thanks to the photovoltaic parapets and systems on the roof as well as targeted reduced use of materials, the building is highly energy efficient in accordance with Minergie guidelines.

Save this picture!
Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten - Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chollerstrasse 26, 6301 Zug, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Boltshauser Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsSwitzerland
Cite: "Office and Data Center Waterworks Zug WWZ / Boltshauser Architekten" 15 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987165/office-and-data-center-waterworks-zug-wwz-boltshauser-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream