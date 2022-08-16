Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe

Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe

Save
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe

Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BathtubHood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows, Chair, Handrail, DeckHood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Carlton North, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Hood House is a playful protector that respects the heritage character of Carlton North whilst celebrating purposeful change. It is a luxurious yet compact and hyper-functional home defined by an exploration of contrast: it is ornamental and restrained, subdued and lively, stately and casual, compartmental and open.

Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Tatjana Plitt

For us, it is also a project with an unusual history. This dual-natured renovation evolved through the ownership of two separate clients. Originally intended to accommodate the needs of a young family of four, we shifted gears at the eleventh hour and adapted a thoroughly resolved design solution to the needs of only two. From a young, nuclear family to a blended adult one, our design solution was put to a test of flexibility.

Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows, Chair, Handrail, Deck
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© Tatjana Plitt

The result is a subtle renovation almost invisible from the street yet dramatic in its expressive qualities. An oblique view from the northwest reveals the playful zigzag of the new roof, the rippling metal hood. This is a form-making exercise that connects old to new as well as establishing spatial drama in what might otherwise have been utilitarian rooms upstairs. A simple palette of Australian hardwood timbers and white surfaces are complimented by tactile splashes of brass and rich moments of colour that reveal themselves from behind closed doors.

Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden
© Tatjana Plitt

Our internal joke is that Hood House is like Lazarus, risen from the ashes. We’re grateful that almost six years of hard work have culminated in this beautiful, protective and playful house, and so pleased that Glenda and Alistair get to call it home.

Save this picture!
Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Tatjana Plitt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mihaly Slocombe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Hood House / Mihaly Slocombe" 16 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987114/hood-house-mihaly-slocombe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream