World
TA House / M+TRO studio

TA House / M+TRO studio

TA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardTA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, ChairTA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade, Patio, CourtyardTA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hương Thủy, Vietnam
  • Design Team : Nguyen Van Chung, Huynh Tay, Vo Cong Phuoc Minh, Hoang Quoc Cuong, Le Van Thinh, Tran Hoang Thien Phuoc
  • City : Hương Thủy
  • Country : Vietnam
TA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. TA house is located on a currently renovated land, which is opposite the new residential planning area in Hue, Viet Nam. Based on the current status of the land, the owner has the design views and needs to build a house filled with light, plants, and wind. With this requirement, we have green areas arranged around the house so that the living spaces inside can connect directly to the nature outside. The meeting points among spaces are also the green areas of the house.

TA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Hoang Le
TA House / M+TRO studio - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
TA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Deck
© Hoang Le
TA House / M+TRO studio - Image 23 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
TA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade, Patio, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

The arrangement of the common space interconnected, separated from nature by large sliding glass doors creates a large space that brings a sense of comfort, freedom, and closeness to nature.

TA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Hoang Le
TA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
TA House / M+TRO studio - Image 25 of 27
Section 01
TA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Hoang Le

The bedrooms are designed to locate at the end of the land area and face the green areas. They are separated from the outside by sliding glass doors and fabric curtains which can be opened for enjoying the natural atmosphere and closed for privacy purposes.

TA House / M+TRO studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Hoang Le

The green tree system in the house combined with the concrete roof with great reach and the wooden system helps protect the house from the adverse impact of nature. The house is structured with a flat floor system without beams creating a feeling of lightness and elegance for the work.

TA House / M+TRO studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

M+TRO studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
