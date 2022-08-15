Submit a Project Advertise
World
DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyDS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnDS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairDS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Architects: Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lumion, REHAU, Edificor, Patagonia Floring, Peña Aberturas, Silestone, Tangente Group, Trimble Navigation
DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The central courtyard as the focal point and main center of the house was the basic idea of the project, around which all social and private daytime activities are developed. The pure and simple volumetry with white as the predominant color is the backdrop for the equipment and decoration.

DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
Cortesía de Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

This great prism perforated by this central courtyard has two wings, the bedroom wing, and the services and barbecue wing. These arms take height in the central social space of the house, articulating the 2 wings, the double-height living room, where the playroom/gym and the library have balconies.

DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving
Cortesía de Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura
DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Image 14 of 19
Section - AA
DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Image 15 of 19
Section - BB
DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

The materials and textures are neutral where the spaces, interior objects, and visuals are the protagonists of the project.

DS19 House / Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Cortesía de Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura

Project gallery

About this office
Juncos & Asoc. Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

