World
Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Kitzbühel, Austria
  • Project Management : Dipl. Ing.In Linda Neuweiler BA
  • Site Management : Ing. Fabio Hasslwanter
  • Gauger : Stefan Harasser Vermessung 
  • Tinsmith : Dorer GmbH
  • City : Kitzbühel
  • Country : Austria
Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lukas Schaller

Text description provided by the architects. In a rural area, in the middle of greenery, the proximity to nature could not be more present. Surrounded by the meadow of the property, here stands a new building in a class of its own, which elegantly blends into nature with its natural larch wood facade.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lukas Schaller

In the planning process, the desire for plenty of community space and family life, the connection to nature, and sustainability were key factors. The strategic use of contrasting materials such as wood and concrete resulted in a functionally minimalist building with a clean interior design that captivates with its stylish down-to-earthiness.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Courtyard
© Lukas Schaller
Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plan

Generous glass elements illuminate the interior of the wooden building with brightness and allow views from east to west, blending the transitions from inside to outside. The heart of the house is the exposed concrete core. This acts not only as a puristic design element but also as a mediator between the rooms.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Lukas Schaller

The natural heat storage capacity of the concrete is efficiently utilized by the built-in fireplace, which at the same time provides visual connections within the living spaces. In other places, the exposed concrete element acts as a staircase, providing integrated places to work and relax.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Sink, Beam, Handrail
© Lukas Schaller

Visually, the concrete core is complemented by custom wood elements. The adjacent black steel gallery echoes the desire for an open-plan concept, creating a connection between the ground and the top floor. Additional sitting areas right next to the windows give the residents a feeling of the outdoors while being inside.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Door
© Lukas Schaller

The air-to-water heat pump and a photovoltaic system on the roof, ensure autonomy in the supply of electricity and heat and thus, in conjunction with the generously landscaped roof terrace, round off the sustainability concept.

Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lukas Schaller

SNOW ARCHITEKTUR
SNOW ARCHITEKTUR
Wood

Houses, Detail, Austria
Cite: "Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR" 15 Aug 2022. ArchDaily.

