Contrasting Minimalism House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR

Project Management : Dipl. Ing.In Linda Neuweiler BA

Site Management : Ing. Fabio Hasslwanter

Gauger : Stefan Harasser Vermessung

Tinsmith : Dorer GmbH

City : Kitzbühel

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. In a rural area, in the middle of greenery, the proximity to nature could not be more present. Surrounded by the meadow of the property, here stands a new building in a class of its own, which elegantly blends into nature with its natural larch wood facade.

In the planning process, the desire for plenty of community space and family life, the connection to nature, and sustainability were key factors. The strategic use of contrasting materials such as wood and concrete resulted in a functionally minimalist building with a clean interior design that captivates with its stylish down-to-earthiness.

Generous glass elements illuminate the interior of the wooden building with brightness and allow views from east to west, blending the transitions from inside to outside. The heart of the house is the exposed concrete core. This acts not only as a puristic design element but also as a mediator between the rooms.

The natural heat storage capacity of the concrete is efficiently utilized by the built-in fireplace, which at the same time provides visual connections within the living spaces. In other places, the exposed concrete element acts as a staircase, providing integrated places to work and relax.

Visually, the concrete core is complemented by custom wood elements. The adjacent black steel gallery echoes the desire for an open-plan concept, creating a connection between the ground and the top floor. Additional sitting areas right next to the windows give the residents a feeling of the outdoors while being inside.

The air-to-water heat pump and a photovoltaic system on the roof, ensure autonomy in the supply of electricity and heat and thus, in conjunction with the generously landscaped roof terrace, round off the sustainability concept.