Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR

Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR

Save
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR

Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCharacter House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCharacter House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCharacter House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension, Decoration & Ornament
Neustift im Stubaital, Austria
  • Project Lead : Bmst. Ing. Thomas Krämer Bsc
  • Site Managemaent : Ing. Fabio Hasslwanter
  • Tinsmith : SMS Spenglerei
  • Installation : Ausserer Insatllationen
  • City : Neustift im Stubaital
  • Country : Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Aria Sadr-Salek

Text description provided by the architects. SNOW ARCHITEKTUR in Innsbruck (Tyrol) is focusing on individuality and design and wants to create a special atmosphere for every project. This philosophy was also implemented for the addition of another story to a detached house in Tyrol. The owners of the house have a personal connection to the Tyrolean mountains, which was an initial part of the conceptualization of the project.

Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek

They see the mountains as their second home and wanted to create a shape that broadcasts the special bond to the Alps as well as includes botanical aspects. The central thought of the project is to provide the way to a summit cross which can be seen in the shape of the roof and the surface of the façade. Therefore, the shape was constructed in a way that provides tremendous views from each direction – just as if you were enjoying the view from the summit cross of an alpine mountain. The contours of the roof are creating a free form that offers a dynamic look for the whole project.

Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Image 24 of 24
Top Floor Plan

The façade was divided into two parts to strengthen the edgy structure of the roof. Moreover, it was aimed to leave the overall shape as clear and extensive as possible. Also, the windows play an important role in the conceptualization. They were placed according to the roof construction and offer a modern and strong line, including the relevant sight protection.

Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aria Sadr-Salek

The interior design is focused on reduced forms and high-class materials, with some discreet highlights that emphasize on the calm and clear structure. The overall concept is quite open, with furniture boxes giving some clear lines, without interrupting the flow of the interior concept. The retro timber rafters on the ceiling create a visual contrast to the clean design of the interior. The light concept is another highlight of the project, as it lies between the wood rafters and was developed to spread the light evenly across the most important areas

Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek
Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek

Natural and untreated resources had an important factor to create a natural and regional atmosphere. A special highlight is the “Stube”, which is a traditional living room in Austria. It creates some more engagement in the area of Tyrol. Such traditional details, combined with modern aspects unite both, modern design and traditional comfort.

Save this picture!
Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© Aria Sadr-Salek

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SNOW ARCHITEKTUR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionDecoration & OrnamentAustria
Cite: "Character House / SNOW ARCHITEKTUR" 19 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987093/character-house-snow-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream