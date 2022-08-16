Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Arkell House / Taller Aragonés

Arkell House / Taller Aragonés

Save
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés

Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, FacadeArkell House / Taller Aragonés - Interior Photography, ChairArkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteArkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 73

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Taller Aragonés
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6458 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Inesssa Binenbaum
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BANG & OLUFSEN, Lapalma, Miele, Poliform, Serge Ferrari, Toto, Deko system, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Over The Top Terrazzo, Regine Schumann
  • Lead Architects : Rafael Aragonés, Miguel Ángel Aragonés
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Inesssa Binenbaum

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a corner lot surrounded by trees, hillsides, and blue skies. The existing landscaping, and many more trees added throughout the process, helped us bring the greenery in the background closer to our perceptible space.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Inesssa Binenbaum
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Inesssa Binenbaum

We wanted to take advantage of the light, breeze, and temperature that a city like Los Angeles provides. An intimate refuge that had to be opened as much as possible in order to welcome these elements, but being careful not to discover all the space at once. Some inherited walls from the previous structure allowed us to play with an element of surprise within the house. The built perimeter of the project is confined by privacy walls that create an intimate courtyard for every room.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Inesssa Binenbaum
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Inesssa Binenbaum

Turning Into a corner and not knowing what comes next. This is perhaps what I like the most when taking a walk throughout any city. Why not try the same inside your own private space?

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Interior Photography, Chair
© Inesssa Binenbaum
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Interior Photography
© Inesssa Binenbaum

All the volumes, every room, and the elements within it were designed meticulously and carefully as a unit, but coherent to the surrounding space. A sum of elements that generate space. A sum of spaces that narrate a story.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Interior Photography, Chair
© Inesssa Binenbaum

We worked with Terrazzo flooring for the first time and were happily surprised by a family of installers that dedicate its life to it. A lifetime of learning the nature of a material, resulting in the achievement of unique elements throughout the house. A material that helped in our effort to merge interior to exterior transitions.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Interior Photography
© Inesssa Binenbaum
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Image 71 of 73
Section 02
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Inesssa Binenbaum

Pure whiteness in transitioning spaces, while Wood was used to give warmth in spaces meant for prolonged activity. Poliform helped us manufacture all the custom finishing carpentry that was assembled on site.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Inesssa Binenbaum
Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography
© Inesssa Binenbaum

Color has been inherent to many examples of Mexican architecture for hundreds of years and a natural step for us is using nowadays technology to play with this element at night. The house and its walls are transformed through LED-colored lighting, transporting you to a different mood and context.

Save this picture!
Arkell House / Taller Aragonés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Inesssa Binenbaum

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Aragonés
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Arkell House / Taller Aragonés" [Casa Arkell / Taller Aragonés] 16 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987084/arkell-house-taller-aragones> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream