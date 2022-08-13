Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CityscapeOciciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior PhotographyOciciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior PhotographyOciciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior Photography+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center
Edmonton, Canada
  • Design Architect : Jan Kroman
  • Intern Architect : Dania Atassi
  • Project Designers : Robert Maggay, Teagan MacNeil
  • Contract Administration : Dan Letourneau
  • Artistic Director : Quarter's Art
  • Project Sponsor : City of Edmonton
  • Project Manager / Contractor : Stantec
  • City : Edmonton
  • Country : Canada
Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Cityscape
© Adam Borman

Text description provided by the architects. Revitalizing a vacant building, on a prominent corner of the Quarters neighborhood in downtown Edmonton, Ociciwan Contemporary Art Collective (OCAC) will provide a physical home for local Indigenous Canadian modern art. The building’s new multifaceted mirrored façade is symbolic of the collective’s commitment to innovation and creativity; the ever-changing reflections are a commentary on how the building and the art within can lead to shifting contemporary dialogues around indigenous traditions, breaking normative expectations. A secondary reading implies a reinterpretation of Métis beadwork, the facade as tectonic adornment.

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Exterior Photography
© Katelyn Astair

The City’s minimal capital investment saw immediate returns animating the street. The gallery has become a destination that brings visitors from beyond the city’s boundaries. Ociciwan’s hours of operation will lend themselves well to ensuring vibrancy beyond the typical 9 to 5 that can be seen in parts of downtown.

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Image 21 of 24
Plan

The OCAC is prominently located on the junction of a major downtown thoroughfare and a neighborhood main street, demonstrating that a finer grain of revitalization is possible in the community. From an urbanistic perspective, the focus of the project was on reactivating the building’s edges by aligning the largest and most vibrant programs along its perimeter, projecting the art outwards while drawing pedestrians in. 

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior Photography
© Adam Borman

Interior alterations focused on creating flexible accessible spaces that can suit many types of art installations and programs. Where possible, natural raw materials echo a sense of authenticity with their simplicity and sophistication. Below grade, a black box type space is calibrated for audio-visual presentations and projected installations. Some existing graffiti in the stairwell has been retained, acknowledging the building’s past as a youth art center. All three floors were made accessible via limited use lift.

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior Photography
© Adam Borman

Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) was a consideration throughout the process with key interventions calibrated to maximize visibility and surveillance. Expanded glazing at grade improves the ambient glow emanating from the building at night. Existing exterior alcoves are illuminated with linear LED lights to eliminate dark entryways and remove blind spots both at street level and above. Linear LEDs have also been embedded into the reflective panel façade, creating a kinetic effect, appearing and disappearing as one moves past the building at night. 

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Interior Photography
© Adam Borman

Ociciwan Contemporary Art Collective is a sympathetic adaption of an existing underwhelming structure. Through its current purpose and outward appearance, it breaks new ground while respecting history and context.

Ociciwan Contemporary Arts Collective / RPK Architects - Exterior Photography
© Adam Borman

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Edmonton, AB, Canada

