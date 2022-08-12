Submit a Project Advertise
World
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
  • Architects: Luis Machuca y Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8618
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Knauf, Strugal, CERÁMICA SALONI
  • Lead Architect : Luis Machuca y Asociados
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Malaga town of San Pedro de Alcántara, just 15 minutes from the center of Marbella. We are facing a complex in which 65 homes, commercial premises, a swimming pool, and common services are resolved. The building is conceived and modulated with a 3 x 3-meter structural grid or mesh that is repeated uniformly and configures the rhythm of the envelope and project floors. This structural mesh will be an effective solution to provide greater privacy to outdoor rooms and terraces.

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Fernando Alda

The location and situation of the plot give rise to the creation of a large community patio that is configured as a recreation area for the community. In this green space, there is a swimming pool, gardens, and play areas. It also serves as a transition space to other community spaces such as the gym, the nursery, offices, parking lots, and changing rooms.

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Alda

Externally, the project stands out for its adaptation to the topography, while inside the community courtyard, the building generates its own, which favors the inclusion of vegetation and green areas that are integrated and related to the building's own interior envelope. providing natural well-being and increasing its visual quality. The building has two different entrances. From these two entrances and through the central courtyard, you can access the 7 communication cores of the building. The premises have their independent entrance from the street.

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Image 16 of 19
Mezzanine floor plan
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Image 18 of 19
Section
65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda

The houses have double ventilation and their main rooms (living room and terrace areas) are oriented both to the outside and to the inside of the community patio (the area where the pool is located with its respective green spaces for walking and games for the private use of the community). community), in this way open spaces of great luminosity are generated that take advantage of the qualities of a climate with characteristics as favorable as that of the Costa del Sol.

65 Homes in San Pedro de Alcantara / Luis Machuca y Asociados - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda

Project location

Address:Av. Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 29670 San Pedro Alcantara, Malaga, Spain

Luis Machuca y Asociados
