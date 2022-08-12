Submit a Project Advertise
ES House / INS Studio

ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Garden, DeckES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsES House / INS Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Makassar, Indonesia
  • Architects: INS Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Akasa Rana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Toto, AMSTRONG, Dekkson Lock, Durawood, Krisbow, Mortar Utama, Philips
  • Lead Architect : Wisnu Wardhana
  • Drafting : Taufan Makmur
  • 3 D Modeling : Rima Pratiwi
  • Contractor : Endy Sadiq
  • City : Makassar
  • Country : Indonesia
ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Akasa Rana

Text description provided by the architects. Design planning begins with understanding the lifestyle of the homeowner who is implementing a minimalist lifestyle. The owner of the house is a married couple with 2 toddlers. The spaces are formed according to their needs based on their minimalist lifestyle. Common spaces in Indonesian homes, such as living rooms, walk-in closets, maids’ rooms, pantries, laundry rooms, and prayer rooms were eliminated.

ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Garden, Deck
© Akasa Rana

The 1st floor is prioritized as a family room. At the entrance, there is a corridor that also functions as a foyer before entering the open concept living area, kitchen, and dining area. The Architect tried to divide the living and dining area by turning the middle of the room into an inner courtyard as an outdoor playground for children as well as an area for outdoor plants. The main essence of the overall layout of the 1st floor is in the kitchen which is located right in the center of the room with a view that directly faces the inner courtyard, living and dining area. The ceiling in the kitchen area is also made open by forming a void up to make it look high and allow views from the 2nd floor down. 

ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Beam
© Akasa Rana
ES House / INS Studio - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Akasa Rana

The connection between the rooms on the 1st floor is also arranged by placing sliding glass doors that can be fully opened to make the room look wider, and directly connected, intensifying the air and sunlight to enter the house. On the 2nd floor area, the placement of space is adjusted to the main needs of the homeowner. There is a master bedroom with a view overlooking the terrace and a kids' bedroom. There is also an area that is currently designated as a private fitness area since the owner of the house is a personal fitness trainer.

ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Akasa Rana
ES House / INS Studio - Image 19 of 23
Section A
ES House / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Akasa Rana
ES House / INS Studio - Image 21 of 23
Axonometric View

The form of the building is conceptualized in a simple way by combining concrete and steel plate materials on the building facade. The color combination of gray concrete that looks natural on the exterior is contrasted with the white color that looks clean on the interior. The touch of wooden furniture in the white-walled interior also complements the minimalist concept that the owner wants to embody not only from the lifestyle but also in the appearance of the entire house.

ES House / INS Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Akasa Rana

Project gallery

About this office
INS Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
