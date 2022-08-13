Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Tunisia
  5. Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture

Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture

Save
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture

Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEtraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsEtraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior PhotographyEtraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Tunisia
  • Architects: ARK-architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bilel Khemakhem
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AGC, Samsung, TPR ALUMINIUM
  • Lead Architect : Bilel Khemakhem
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bilel Khemakhem

Text description provided by the architects. An emblematic building that marked the urban expansion of Tunis and one of its very first business districts is getting a facelift from top to bottom. ETRATON reinvents the structure thirty years later, preserving some of its old distinctive features and resuscitating the building’s role as an urban landmark bordering a main artery of the capital city. ETRATON’s ground floor hosts a double-height car showroom and highlights the sculptural aspect of the old staircase. All other floors are dedicated to office spaces. The building’s corner entrance is given particular attention and imitates the pointy lifting of a stage curtain announcing a spectacle of light and landscapes.

Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bilel Khemakhem

Simple and monolithic at first glance, ETRATON’s skin is, indeed, a glazed veil with high solar and thermal performance which specifications confer a singular dynamism to the whole. The choice of the glass panels was subject to a thorough research process focused on technicality, efficiency, and aesthetics to guarantee a neutral, untinted, and highly reflective result. Two types of prisms punctuate the facade at different heights. This subtle variation of volumes associated with key characteristics of the chosen material generated a playful surface of reflections and shadows and showcase the building’s great sensitivity to daylight and to the surroundings’ color palette.

Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography
© Bilel Khemakhem
Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Image 23 of 24
Plans
Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Bilel Khemakhem

Nuances punctuating the days of ETRATON offer different readings of the whole and a rupture with the monotonous environment. They are equally revealed to passing drivers at the speed of the traffic flow and in synergy with their cars’ movements. The choice to envelop this urban mass with glass is also an invitation to appreciate the natural element that one tends to forget the most in the hustle of urban life which is none other than the sky, a fascinating and scenic expanse of a thousand and one colors, all mirrored by ETRATON.

Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography
© Bilel Khemakhem
Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Image 24 of 24
Facade Detail
Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Bilel Khemakhem

At the first hints of the decline of daylight, and whenever lighting is on, this fusion with nature and the façade’s opacity fade gradually. The building reveals its depth, and its skin turns out to be porous, transparent, and light. Resort to open floor plans ensured a panoramic openness on the urban landscape and quality of workspaces in tune with contemporary life where natural elements are incorporated, and movement is free. The expanse of these floors offers a wide range of spatial organization scenarios at the will of users to suit their companies’ dynamics and cultures.

Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bilel Khemakhem

Witness of its time, ETRATON makes its glazed skin the demarcation of two spectacles, one indoor, the other outdoor, both highly symbolic of city life, its rhythm, and its evolution.

Save this picture!
Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bilel Khemakhem

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tunisia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARK-architecture
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsTunisia
Cite: "Etraton Office Building / ARK-architecture" 13 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986958/etraton-office-building-ark-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream