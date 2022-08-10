We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Estonia
  5. Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS

Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS

Save
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS

Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, ForestFahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardFahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Interior PhotographyFahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Refurbishment, Sustainability & Green Design
Tallinn, Estonia
  • Landscape Architecture : Mirko Traks, Juhan Teppart, Uku Mark Pärtel, Kristjan Talistu, Karin Bachmann
  • City : Tallinn
  • Country : Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Terje Ugandi

Text description provided by the architects. The rebirth of the historical cellulose and paper factory area as Fahle business estate in the center of Tallinn is marked by dialogue between the massive limestone walls of century-old industrial buildings, modern glass volumes, and verdant vegetation.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Terje Ugandi

Built mostly between 1908 and 1922, the block of buildings accommodated a paper factory with its various departments until the 1990s. In the 21st century, it is undergoing conversion from an industrial to a post-industrial space.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Terje Ugandi

Fahle Gallery Street is a covered passage born out of this conversion. Formerly a narrow street between factory buildings, then walled up and closed altogether, it was reopened in 2021 as a glass-roofed, tropically vegetated oasis that knows no winter, even when it is all ice and snow outside.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Image 11 of 11
Street Drawing

The robustness of old limestone walls is now seconded by slender additions of steel. The greenish-toned solar control glass up above rests on the Art-Nouveau-inspired roof structures of the historical factory complex. The beams of the glass roof are supported directly, without any columns, by new concrete girders built into the cornices of the existing buildings. The slope and height of the roof vary in order to include all the Art Nouveau frontispieces on the walls in the interior space. The buildings on both sides of the passage are interconnected into a whole by a bridge crossing the airspace of the lofty gallery, and actually by the entire indoor street.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Interior Photography
© Terje Ugandi

The passage is lined with offices, shops, restaurants, and terraces extending into the oasis. The light and airy terrace furniture in variations of green create street-like vibes while elements characteristic of a park and the barely perceivable borders between the indoor and outdoor spaces evoke a shift in the frame of mind, giving the gallery a distinctive dreamy atmosphere, which has become a favorite for special events or just meetups.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Terje Ugandi

The landscape architecture of Fahle estate has been conceptually inspired by the idea of nature taking over the city space. Luxuriant greenery has found a place to establish itself in most cracks. There is grass growing under the trees and bushes and in the joints of the white granite slab pavement. The concept of nature coming back recurs throughout the development of Fahle estate as a whole, where the dense limestone environment is animated by the seemingly wild vegetation.

Save this picture!
Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Terje Ugandi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tartu maantee 80, 10112 Tallinn, Estonia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LUMIA
Office
studio ARGUS
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentSustainability & Green DesignEstonia
Cite: "Fahle Gallery Street / LUMIA + studio ARGUS" 10 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986923/fahle-gallery-street-lumia-plus-studio-argus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream