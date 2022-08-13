Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairJuliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, SinkJuliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, HandrailJuliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Brick, Chair, Beam+ 18

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Camperdown, Australia
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Handrail
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to extend an existing Federation-style heritage home to create a generous, light, and lofty contemporary living space that connects with the rear garden and laneway, a parent’s retreat + ensuite upstairs, and an additional bedroom kids’ bedroom. A vast increase in floor area was required however the scale and materiality of the extension needed to sit sympathetically against the character of the original house and be discrete from the front streetscape.

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Simon Whitbread
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 15 of 18
Plan - Ground floor
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Simon Whitbread
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 16 of 18
Plan - 1st floor
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Simon Whitbread

Challenges included working within tight heritage controls imposed by the Council as well as careful massing of new internal spaces so that the original home is not dominated by the new works, whilst creating a new extension that responds to the context and needs of a young family and clients desire for open plan living and contemporary finishes.

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Sink
© Simon Whitbread

A gable roof form was employed which compliments the scale and geometry of the original house, with angled roof planes towards the street elevation which soften the transition from the new higher gable and the original roof. The floor level steps down with the site slope towards the rear to create an opportunity for high ceilings in the living area and bedrooms above.

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Simon Whitbread
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Image 18 of 18
Sections
Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Whitbread

Highlights include working sympathetically with the character-filled house, drawing out and celebrating aspects of the original house through repurposed materials, and exploring some exciting new geometries that emerge from the original.

Juliet House Camperdown / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Fence, Facade, Windows
© Simon Whitbread

