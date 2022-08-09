We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mosque
  4. Indonesia
  5. At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO

At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO

Save
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO

At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, FacadeAt-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, FacadeAt-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Interior PhotographyAt-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Kecamatan Jagakarsa, Indonesia
  • Project Architect : Habib Lukman Rais
  • Drafters : Novian Surya, Tri Prajoko
  • City : Kecamatan Jagakarsa
  • Country : Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The main characteristics of this mosque are outlined in the design of its dominant ‘nusantara’ elements (a distinctive character of Indonesian architecture). Without highlighting the dome or box geometry like the majority of mosques today, this mosque design comes in a composition that is very familiar with Indonesian archipelago architecture, the towering roof design. In addition, the facade elements with Islamic ornaments further strengthen the character of the modern mosque design, an ornament that recites 'Asmaul Husna', the 99 names of Allah. One of the embodiments of modern design was born from the idea of archipelago architecture.

Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Image 21 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Furthermore, the spatial zoning of the mosque is based on the Hablum Minannas Hablum Minallah philosophy, where the relationship between human beings is implemented on the first floor and the relationship between humans and God on the second floor. The first-floor functions as an ablution room, toilet, auditorium, and management room. The layout of the ablution area and the toilets for women and men are separated. The auditorium functions as a venue for party activities or is even rented out to the public for wedding receptions. The auditorium is not limited to its use for Muslims only, it can accommodate other activities such as seminars, inter-religious discussion forums, and other activities. The first floor can also function as an expansion of the prayer area when the congregation's capacity is booming, such as during Friday prayers and Eid prayers.

Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Mario Wibowo

The 2nd floor as the main area for prayer, prostrating to Allah, with a towering roof design, implies the meaning of the greatness of the Creator, and the small servant before his Lord. The interior of the prayer room is designed with filigree ornaments, which in addition to emphasizing the Islamic architectural design, also function as natural ventilation. In addition, the skylights on the roof also supply adequate natural lighting and create a dramatic ambiance for the room. Another point of interest in this room is the mihrab area which is designed using solid black material to reflect the black stone in the Kaaba (hajar aswad). In addition to the splendor of the interior, at night, the exterior of the mosque is even more stunning in its beauty due to the lighting effects of the spotlights whose shadows collide with each other to form a very unique pattern of its own.

Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Image 22 of 25
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo

The vegetation area is around the building fence with a number of existing trees being maintained on the site. The main idea of this landscape area is to design a staircase, and access to the prayer room on the 2nd floor, which also functions as an element of the facade. Aside from being accessible, this landscape staircase also functions as an amphitheater for users who come from the party headquarters opposite the mosque. An outdoor area for discussion and brainstorming with the stairs as a comfortable sitting area. This feature can also be used by the public as a space to relax and take shelter under the shady vegetation.

Save this picture!
At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jl. Raya Lenteng Agung Blok Kancil 1 No.45, RT.14/RW.2, Lenteng Agung, Kec. Jagakarsa, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12530, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JOSO
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipMosqueIndonesia
Cite: "At-Taufik Mosque / JOSO" 09 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986888/at-taufik-mosque-joso> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream