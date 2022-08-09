We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects

Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects

Save
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects

Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior PhotographyCasa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ChairCasa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Interior Photography, StairsCasa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nonthaburi, Thailand
  • Project Team : Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Panfan Laksanahut, Win Rojanastien
  • Consultants : Engineering Plus
  • Client : Kenneth Bodahl
  • Site Area : 1115 m2
  • City : Nonthaburi
  • Country : Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Alisa is a two-story residence located in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Concrete, in its material and structural capacity, is the founding concept of this project. The spaces within are conceived purely by the structural concrete walls that frame and contain the interiority. These planes form an architecture that shelter the living spaces from the surrounding context while framing the ‘chosen’ nature and containing privacy within. Within, the sense of austerity is enhanced as these planes bound the concrete, water, and garden below and the sky above, together.

Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Image 31 of 40
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Sofography

While providing a visual barrier towards the surrounding neighborhood, the cast concrete planes also act as a buffer, providing a sound barrier from the public road directly adjacent to the site. Divided into two levels, the semi-public living quarter on the ground compose of various thresholds that blur the lines between garden-pool-living and interior and exterior spaces, while the upper level consists of private quarters for its residents. Expressing the internal program and function, the planes divide each living quarter to maintain privacy and give distinction to each bounded space. Contrarily, the 37 m. long-span cantilevered plane on the second-floor act not only as the main façade of the residence, but a consistent ‘backdrop’ that ties each of the quarters together.

Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Image 37 of 40
Diagram 3
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Facade
© Sofography

The materiality of exposed concrete is utilized in all its aspects; the wood framework leaves an imprint of its grain on the concrete as a permanent reminder of the construction process, while its texture is enhanced with lightwells and skylights. Cast on site, various experiments on formwork and texture were carried out to establish the fundamental material and character of the residence.

Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Image 32 of 40
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© DOF Sky|Ground

The concrete planes on the ground level sit perpendicular to the site, while the walls on the second floor intersect at the opposite axis. The point of intersection between these two opposite planes provides the main structural system throughout the project. This pure structural composition allows for the architecture to be reduced to its absolute minimum, while also allowing for efficient construction and assembly time. The result is an architecture that is somewhat monolithic in its exterior, as its concrete slabs appear to be levitating from the ground while containing a sense of place and home within its interiority.

Save this picture!
Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stu/D/O Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Casa de Alisa / Stu/D/O Architects" 09 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986802/casa-de-alisa-stu-d-o-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream