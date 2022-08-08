We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  The Netherlands
  Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, ForestVilla Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenVilla Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Shelving+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hilversum, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Engel Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Stijn Poelstra
  • Lead Architects : Maarten Engel, Desley Hakkert
Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. In 2017, Engel Architecten was asked to design a house on a plot in the villa district Trompenberg in Hilversum. The plot is located in a wooded area on the outskirts of the village. The allowed building area is located near the middle of the lot and is surrounded by trees, which guarantee privacy for the residents. The house was built in 2 phases, the first of which was completed in 2019. The second phase was finished in 2021. In the meantime, the garden, designed by Anet Scholma, was laid out.

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Stijn Poelstra

The design consists of two elongated volumes that are placed perpendicular to each other, and remain individually legible due to a height difference in the volumes. The two volumes together form a cruciform composition, allowing an ample amount of daylight in all the living areas.

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Poelstra

In the summer months, direct sunlight is blocked by canopies, which in addition to their aesthetic function, also keep the house cold during these months. The house is characterized by strong horizontal lines, which are accentuated by the canopies and the use of elongated bricks. Large glass surfaces provide a strong connection with the surrounding greenery, without compromising privacy.

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Shelving
© Stijn Poelstra
Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Stijn Poelstra
Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Image 17 of 25
First floor plan

The color and material palette of the house has been kept limited to ensure that the house does not overshadow its green surroundings. The façade is clad in coral-red masonry provided by Van de Moortel, the linea 3016 to be precise. The natural nuance of the brick creates a lively and modern look. The recessed horizontal joints accentuate the clean horizontal lines of the house, where the slender, black-grey aluminum window frames and steel fascias contribute to the modern appearance.

Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Stijn Poelstra

Project gallery

Cite: "Villa Trompenberg / Engel Architecten" 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986719/villa-trompenberg-engel-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

