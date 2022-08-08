We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office

Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office

Save
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office

Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastReconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, HandrailReconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsReconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 41

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Schools, Renovation
Chongqing, China
  • Design Team : Liangqing Wan, Jian Guo, Xu Liu, Yuzhan Weng, Jing Sun, Zexi Lu
  • Client : Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd
  • Construction Drawings : Chongqing Hefang urban planning and Design Co., Ltd
  • City : Chongqing
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Prism Images

Text description provided by the architects. Shajin Primary School is located by Mingyue Lake in Shajin village, Yubei District, Chongqing（Now the Chongqing Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone）, which was built in the late 1980s. As a former rural primary school, it was abandoned in the early 21st century. Now it is transformed into a museum for the relocation of universities in the Great Rear of the Resistance War and supporting public service space.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade
© Prism Images
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography
© Prism Images

Response: Poetic Resonance with Nature. In terms of site treatment, the original playground on the east side of the site is used to form the relationship between the upper and lower platforms according to local conditions. The upper platform connects the main entrance of the building, and the lower platform has a good leisure atmosphere and a wide view of the waterfront; Five staggered viewing platforms are introduced to the west of the building to connect the high and low terrains so that the building can adapt to the terrain conditions and create a transitional public roaming experience. In terms of landscape design, we uphold the concept of ecological restoration and try to use original and wild plants on the premise of preserving the original landform and large plants of the site.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Prism Images
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Prism Images

Old and New: The Solidification and Flow of Time. The main body of the original building was a three-story brick and concrete structure, the architect adopts the structural strategy of "light intervention", and the new steel structure system is placed to coordinate the relationship between the old and new structures, so that it did not only laps and integrates with the original volume, but also bears the load independently. At the entrance of the exhibition hall on the east side, the continuous folding slope roof is added to form the gray space of the exhibition gallery, creating a sense of ceremony to enter the space and softening the original rigid indoor and outdoor boundaries of the building.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Prism Images
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Qi Tian

Borrowed Scenery: Return to Daily Interest. At the entrance of the site on the east side, there is a 30 meters long ramp connecting the upper and lower terraces. At the end of the ramp, a strong old tree from the original site is preserved, forming a mutual view with a row of trees on the shore. Standing on the staircase platform on the second floor of the interior can directly see the landscape arrangement at the entrance of the building, forming a relationship between seeing and being seen. The interior space of the building adopts the technique of borrowing from afar, looking out indoors and feeling "countless mountains far and near". The scenery changes step by step, and the scenery is everywhere.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Qi Tian
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Deck
© Prism Images

Context: Continuation of The Spirit of Place. The abandoned Shajin Primary School used to be a basic education facility for children in the countryside. After transformation, it was used as an exhibition hall to publicize the dramatic history of the relocation of colleges and universities to the rear during the war. From the original function of rural education to the current historical exhibition education, it is not only a replacement of function and revival of space but also a heritage of culture and the continuation of the spirit of space.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Prism Images
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Interior Photography
© Prism Images

Outlook: The Quest for Modernity in Village Primary School. Education is the starting point for changing the countryside by interrupting the intergenerational transmission of poverty, the intervention of architects is the key to rewriting the code of rural genes. The retention of physical space is the gaze and remembrance of past years, while the memory space is the taste of mountains, wind, sunshine, time, and human feelings.

Save this picture!
Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Prism Images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mingyue lake, Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone, Chongqing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yueji Architectural Design Office
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Reconstruction of Mingyue Lake Shajin Primary School / Yueji Architectural Design Office" 08 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986706/reconstruction-of-mingyue-lake-shajin-primary-school-yueji-architectural-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Prism Images

明月湖沙金小学改造 / 重庆悦集建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream